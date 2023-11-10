PPTA seeks urgent meeting with NZQA about exam issues

The secondary teachers’ union PPTA Te Wehengarua has called for an urgent meeting with the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) to discuss teachers’ concerns about issues that have arisen with this year’s exams.

On Friday NZQA said it stopped further logins on Friday morning when the online system began to slow after more than 18,000 students had logged in. The exams on Friday included NCEA Level 1 English, and altogether more than 20,000 students had been expected to log in on the day.

NZQA said exam supervisors had personalised paper copies of all standard NCEA and scholarship exams for all the students entered, and could provide those if needed.

In a statement on Friday, PPTA listed several issues it said it had been made aware of with the English exam.

They included:

students having logged in in plenty of time getting booted out;

students getting booted out and losing planning they started for their essays;

and students not being able to log in at all.

“Running exams is NZQA’s core business and the issues being experienced by students around the motu are unacceptable,” PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president said.

RAYBON/123rf NZQA said it stopped further logins on Friday morning after the system began to slow.

Last week there were issues with the literacy and numeracy corequisite. They involved:

widespread problems logging in and accessing the assessment master platform due to high demand;

students being unable to save amended answers;

students trying for up to two hours to log in;

and connectivity issues – having to wait on hold with NZQA for up to an hour and a half while students also wanted to continue with their assessments.

PPTA Te Wehengarau representatives were given assurances at a Secondary Qualifications Advisory Group meeting on Wednesday that the digital platform would have capacity and would be able to cope, Abercrombie said.

But teachers were far from feeling reassured.

It was incomprehensible that NZQA has not been aware of, and prepared for, the impact that many logins at the same time would have on the system, Abercrombie said.

“These concerns have been well signalled by us throughout the pilots. With student numbers due to increase exponentially next year with the new Level 1 standards, to say we are disappointed is very much an understatement.”