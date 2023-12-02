'One Year 9 girl got a tattoo': Parents fume at prestigious school

Angry parents of students at the boarding hostel of prestigious Auckland school are threatening legal action, after a simmering dispute in which they say they’ve been treated “like second-class citizens”.

Epsom Girls’ Grammar has until now refused to hand over an independent review of the hostel, which parents campaigned for after increasing dissatisfaction with communication, pastoral care, dilapidated facilities and what several called “chaotic” discipline problems, including vaping, drug-taking and theft.

Parents claimed one Year 9 girl got a tattoo while under hostel supervision.

Only a brief summary of the review has been released to parents. It listed concerns including the need for “immediate and significant work” to ensure students’ well-being.

Multiple parents have refused a school request to pay 2024 fees by direct debit. The school responded by giving them five days to comply, or face their kids being expelled. Parents say if that happens, they will take legal action.

Stuff spoke to seven parents of girls at the 130-bed hostel, all of whom asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals against their daughters.

They said parents had been increasingly unhappy over multiple issues over the past year, but had been “met with a brick wall” from school management.

They say they only secured a meeting with the school after drafting a media release, which was sent to the board.

Parents say the hostel building is in poor repair, citing broken locks, holes in an asbestos-lined ceiling, broken sinks, a lack of hot water, leaking showers, and a spell with no working laundry facilities. They say an on-site maintenance manager left and was not replaced.

School board chairperson Tahei Simpson said buildings were regularly inspected and had current building and hostel licences, which wouldn’t be the case if the building was in as poor condition as parents claimed.

Simpson said bathrooms were upgraded this year and the roof on the original block would be replaced this summer, while 25 new bedrooms had opened in 2016 and 2018. She said the review found “generally good facilities”.

Parents said there was a discipline problem, with girls vaping and taking drugs as well as the tattoo incident.

“It’s like a zoo sometimes,” one parent said. There was no mobile phone policy and no one enforcing bedtimes.

Simpson disagreed, saying the review found the students were “safe from a safeguarding perspective. This does not mean that there are not issues arising as with any school hostel and there is scope for improvement and aspects of pastoral care.” She said the tattoo incident had been addressed with the student and family involved.

Parents said the school didn’t provide services that other schools did, refusing to transport girls to medical appointments or sports fixtures. Until recently, the girls weren’t given any access to school facilities after hours, including the gym and swimming pool.

Parents said the school didn’t offer a full sickbay facilities, so parents have to nominate an Auckland resident caregiver to take them home if they fall ill. Simpson denied that, and the claims about extra-curricular activities.

“It’s a lot of money – none of us can afford to go to private schools and board – we’re not entitled, we are just normal people trying to do the best for our kids,” said one parent.

LAWRENCE SMITH Epsom House, where parents say there are issues with the roof, heating, and leaks.

The school’s director of boarding had resigned, and no replacement had been communicated to parents, who said the turnover of other staff was high. One parent said a remaining staff member had asked a Year 10 girl to take down the departed director’s photo and cut it up.

Simpson agreed staff turnover was higher due to junior staff leaving and a restructure. She wouldn’t answer questions about the director’s role.

Issues came to a head when the hostel opened a week late for the start of the 2024 school year after the roof sprang a leak during Cyclone Gabrielle. Parents said the school offered no alternative accommodation or fee rebate. Parents of Year 9 and 10 students have been told they will also finish this year a week early, because of roof repairs. Simpson said parents would receive a rebate.

Parents don’t want to remove their daughters because they don’t want to uproot them, there are a lack of alternatives and they are generally happy with their educational outcomes.

But they began pressing for a review earlier this year, nominating former Auckland Grammar headteacher John Morris as their preferred option. The school agreed only if the New Zealand Boarding Schools Association carried out the work.

They say only after the media release was drafted were they invited to an online meeting. Stuff understands there has been at least one Official Information Act request from parents for the full report to be released, but so far parents have only been shown a brief slideshow and five-point summary.

The summary criticised the hostel’s leadership, saying: “There is no clear and definitive leadership, strategy or coherence in the operation of Epsom House”.

It said fees were at “the high end of the market” but the existing services made those fees “hard to justify”.

It said facilities were good but “could be strengthened” with better maintenance and more recreational facilities.

It also said students were safe from a “safeguarding perspective, however, immediate and significant work is required concerning their day to day care and wellbeing”.

One parent said that when a parent asked if that meant their girls weren’t safe “there was a deathly silence... So for $19,000 our girls are unsafe?”

The review said the girls got similar educational outcomes to day girls, but “better information sharing” was needed, and said while the hostel was well-staffed, the “quality of staffing systems, processes and and capabilities are not providing positive outcomes for students and some staff”.

Parents said the school had promised changes and more transparency. “We have this intense frustration... With the lack of anyone to get answers from,” said one.

On Monday, parents received a letter from the school saying it had “carefully considered” their feedback but was pressing ahead with the requirement for direct debits and parents had to agree – and pay their development levy, by December 1 – to “ensure your daughter’s place”. Those who had crossed out the direct debit clause in the contract were instructed to sign new copies.

Some parents responded with a letter of their own, which said they were taking legal advice and advice from the NZ Boarding Association. That letter also said “the general picture is of almost universal dismay, disappointment, frustration, and anger”.

They said they had “absolutely no trust” in the school’s leadership. And they also said they would take legal action to fight the expulsion of any girl expelled because parents didn’t pay the direct debit.

Alastair Lynn/Stuff Epsom Girls Grammar School principal Lorraine Pound.

“We just want a good boarding facility, staff that care about our girls, a school that cares and wants them to be part of their community, not ostracised as they are,” said one parent.

“If they don’t want girls in the hostel, they shouldn’t keep taking them on – it feels like they are not valued,” said another.

Simpson responded to questions in writing. She said the board was “in the process of arranging the release of the report” and said it “would not be appropriate at this time to engage in issues addressed by the report” until parents had seen it. She attributed the delay to privacy issues but was confident that by “working collaboratively” the school could address concerns before the 2024 academic year.

“We acknowledge that there are currently some parents who are disaffected,” she said. “It is important to keep in perspective that there are also parents who have a positive relationship with the school and the hostel, and so this is not a universally shared position. That said, this does not negate that there are issues of connection between Epsom House and some members of our parent community. This is something that we are looking to address, including through the recommendations in the review report.”

Dee Guillemot-Rodgerson, the Boarding Association’s national co-ordinator, said they had been employed by the school to conduct the review and it was up to the school who they released it to. She said as schools were the association’s members, they could not offer advice to the parents in the dispute.

The Ministry of Education declined to be interviewed. Instead, in a statement attributed to Isabel Evans, the department’s Hautu (leader) for Te Tai Raro (North), they said they were not aware of the dispute, nor of the review.

“We are in contact with the school and working alongside it as required,” the Ministry’s statement to Stuff said. It said hostels had to comply with a set of regulations and had to be licenced by the ministry, which “can also inspect premises if there are concerns, and if necessary impose conditions on the hostel’s licence to ensure that practices are compliant with the regulations”.