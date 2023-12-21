Mana whenua lead pōwhiri for school principal

Iwi representatives from the top of the south lead new principal of Nelson College for Girls, Claire O'Fee, centre, onto the school at a pōwhiri for O’Fee on Monday.

Claire O’Fee was welcomed as the new tumaki/principal at Nelson College for Girls last week, with pōwhiri proceedings led by mana whenua from Te Tauihu o te Waka.

Staff, students, whānau, local principals and dignitaries also took part in the pōwhiri at the school on Monday, including past principal Cathy Ewing, Nelson MP Rachel Boyak, and representatives from the Ministry of Education and the NCG Old Girls Association.

Among the manuhiri/visitors included O’Fee's whānau and friends, and colleagues from her current role with Te Akatea New Zealand Māori Principals’ Association.

O’Fee worked within the association’s Huia Kaimanawa kaupapa, a transformative Māori leadership kaupapa working with tumuaki hou / new principals and tētēkura pitomata/ emerging leaders in schools.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Students at Te Kura Tamawāhine o Whakatū/Nelson College for Girls, at a pōwhiri for the school’s new principal, Claire O'Fee.

Her work was also centered in He Whakaputanga (Declaration of Independence) and Te Tiriti o Waitangi; “centring the visions of mana whenua, hapū and iwi; and identity as a Māori leader”, the school’s board of trustees said.

O’Fee was previously a professional learning and development facilitator at Poutama Pounamu, The University of Waikato, and before that, deputy principal at Ngāruawāhia High School.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson College for Girls acting principal Heather McEwen, centre-right, presents incoming principal Claire O'Fee with a korowai at a pōwhiri for O’Fee on Monday.

Presiding member of the school board, Helen Taylor-Young, thanked mana whenua for the work they put into leading the pōwhiri on Monday.

O’Fee brought a leadership style to the role that “allows all staff the ability to lead in their own areas with confidence, knowing they have full support when required”, Taylor-Young said.

Her previous role coaching and mentoring principals made her the “perfect” candidate.

“The Board firmly believes we are appointing a person with the right leadership skill set for our future, demonstrating both high EQ and IQ, someone who will direct and support our kaiako and lead our school to enable all students to fulfil their goals and dreams without constraint.”

O’Fee would take up the role at the end of January 2024.