Auckland's Marist College to reopen despite new coronavirus case

In this episode of Kea Kids News, Marist College student Maren Brighouse gives an exclusive interview about the biggest cluster of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand. And siblings Charlotte and Earl Jaspers share what it's like living in a lockdown bubble on a farm.

Auckland's Marist College is forging ahead with plans to reopen despite another coronavirus case linked to the school emerging on Friday.

The "weak positive" case was the only new Covid-19 case announced on the second day of alert level two.

The school is the second largest cluster in New Zealand, numbering 96 behind the Bluff wedding cluster's 98, according to the Ministry of Health.

All but one of the 96 cases at the Catholic girl's school in Mt Albert have recovered.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Marist College student tests positive for Covid-19 after 'loss of smell'

* Coronavirus: Auckland's Marist College Covid-19 cluster grows again

* Coronavirus: Wellington death from Bluff cluster



Marist College principal Raechelle Taulu confirmed the school would reopen as planned on Monday.

In a statement supplied to Stuff, Taulu said the school continued to follow guidance received from health authorities.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Another new case has emerged, linked to Auckland school Marist College,

“As a school we have ensured that we have exceeded the social distancing, hygiene and wellbeing measures that have been communicated to all schools by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education."

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz

“We are all looking forward to welcoming our students through our school gates and hearing their voices echoing throughout our classrooms and corridors.''

Last week, the school told Stuff it was taking a number of measures to keep staff and students safe.

There will be no mass, no assembly and staff will be stationed at bus stops, the local train station and the nearest park to meet students and ensure they aren't hugging one another.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement the infected person was identified through recent follow-up testing of the school community.

The person first had symptoms nearly two months prior and earlier returned a negative test, the statement said.

“The result is considered a 'weak positive' and the person, who has been in isolation through the lockdown period, is not considered infectious now.''

“We have previously identified instances of 'weak positive' cases, which can occur some time after an individual's illness.''

In New Zealand, 95 percent of all positive cases, or 1421 people, have recovered from Covid-19.

Just 56 cases across the country are active.