Massey University slashes casual science staff

Massey University is cutting all of its college of science casual staff.

The university is grappling with the effects of Covid-19 and told the college of sciences on Monday it would stop expenditure on casual wages for academic, technical and professional services for the rest of the year.

It is understood Massey's business school's casual budget has been cut by 50 per cent for the rest of the year also.

A university spokeswoman did not answer questions about the details of the plan nor say how many staff were affected.

Massey University has been affected financially by Covid-19.

She said Massey had been hit financially by Covid-19 and was focused on making sure Massey was financially sustainable.

"To help alleviate the current financial situation, we have made the difficult decision to cease expenditure on casual staff in some areas of the university.

"We are working with staff and exploring options, and we have had feedback internally that our people are willing to pitch in and help ensure Massey University makes its way through this new and challenging environment in the best shape possible."

The decision comes after Massey earlier this year produced discussion documents regarding the university's "digital plus" strategy, which would remove duplication of courses across campuses in Palmerston North, Wellington and Albany.

A document sent this week to staff from the college of sciences pro vice-chancellor Ray Geor said modelling suggested Covid-19 had a "large negative impact" on the university because of the loss of revenue from fee-paying international students unable to travel to New Zealand.

He said the college was already facing significant deficits this year and had no savings to cover the Covid-19 emergency.

"We therefore need to work together to minimise spending in every way we can if we are to avoid having blunt tools applied to us, such as pay cuts across the board."

A casual staff member who had been at Massey for "a few years", and lost their job, spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity.

He said casuals were treated poorly and no consideration was given to staff welfare.

"This will also put untold amounts of pressure on the remaining staff to not only continue their normal duties, but take over the fired staff's work."

It was obvious the Covid-19 crisis had a dramatic effect on the university, but Massey's approach was callous.

Some casual staff are believed to be postgraduate students, who do work such as marking assignments and exams, which could now be lumped on remaining staff.

He said some larger papers required 10 to 20 hours a week of work marking assignments.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Heather Warren says staff are concerned about the cuts.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Heather Warren said the cuts to the business school could be managed because they weren't instant like the science cuts.

"Our members are concerned [about] the loss of the people that help provide resources and support to their papers, people that do marking and demonstrations and tutorials to help reduce the workload on permanent staff."

Warren wasn't aware of the number of jobs lost, but said in 2018 the university had 550 people in casual employment aged under 35.

She said union members were upset about the loss of staff, and increasing workloads in the absence of casuals.

Workloads had increased at the university in the past six years and staff were now being asked to do even more.

"The problem is they make it work until they get too burnt out."

The union has a meeting with Geor next week.