Tertiary institutions help Taratahi host agricultural career weeks

The long wait for training to restart at Taratahi Agriculture Training Centre in Wairarapa has ended.

Career weeks are being offered for people to experience life on the land south of Masterton at Taratahi, which went into liquidation at the end of 2018, to decide whether they want to learn more about working in the agricultural sector.

The career weeks are free, including meals and accommodation, and start in late July. They continue until December.

UCOL Wairarapa and the Eastern Institute of Technology are working together to provide the training, along with key Wairarapa agricultural representatives, Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne.

The three-week taster courses start with a four-day “career on the farm” at Taratahi, where experienced industry representatives will work alongside UCOL and EIT training teams, and introduce farming skills such as working with farm vehicles, fencing, pasture management, cattle, sheep and technology.

There will also be visits to farms and industry. Anyone can sign up, particularly those whose employment has been affected by Covid-19.

Based on this experience, people can then choose to continue for a second week on topics such as dairy, ag contracting, apiculture, wool handling, silviculture, horticulture, sheep and beef, and then a third week covering agricultural vehicles and health and safety.

This has the potential to lead to workplace training

UCOL Wairarapa director Berni Pothan said together with EIT they were keen to help the agricultural sector, which needed trained people.

Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy governance group and the Wairarapa Regional Skills leadership group chairwoman Margaret Bazley was delighted training was starting again.

The committees, made up of the mayors and chairpeople of the district and regional councils, leaders of Rangitāne and Kahungunu iwi, and business leaders, have worked to re-establish vocational training at Taratahi since it closed in 2018.

“We are confident that we are establishing a firm base for vocational training across all industries in the Wairarapa for the years ahead,” Bazley said.

Further work is under way to establish the training required by the construction industry and a workforce plan for the Wairarapa.