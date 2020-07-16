Massey University marks six decades of distance learning

Massey University professors Bill Fish, left, and Steve Duffin work on a video for an extramural class in 2016.

Online learning is just one feature of a brave new world for the pandemic-hit planet, as millions adjust to a new normal, switching to Zoom and other online platforms.

People have been doing it all online: work meetings, counselling, Friday drinks, funerals, shopping, entertainment, education and more.

But for thousands of people, studying by distance was a game changer well before Covid-19 struck. Originally known as extramural, distance study, now called online, has been available and evolving for the past six decades at Massey University.

Distance learning has allowed people of all ages, locations and backgrounds to study, often in the early hours after the kids are in bed, or in a prison, a plane, or hotel overseas.

READ MORE:

* We are not accountable for historic injustices

* Coronavirus: All you need to know about how universities will operate at Covid-19 alert level 3

* Coronavirus: Movable goal posts points to lack of pandemic preparation



It means you don’t have to live in a university city to get a tertiary education.

Nelson-born film-maker David Cranstoun Welch studied a bachelor of arts while making films in the United States.

Hayley Morrison launched a charitable trust delivering books to children in some of Vietnam’s poorest villages, while studying for a master’s in international development.

And National leader Judith Collins graduated this year with a graduate diploma in occupational health and safety.

The key to success goes deeper than a transfer of knowledge from lecture theatre to computer screens.

It relied on academics understanding their students juggled numerous pressures, said Massey’s Dr Ella Kahu, a champion of online learning.

Kahu began her academic career doing one undergraduate psychology paper by distance in her early 30s, when her children were aged 2 and 4.

She started before the digital era and took eight years to complete her bachelor of arts, later doing a PhD on the experiences of first-year distance students..

Students might be geographically dispersed, but can stay connected online and keep in touch with lecturers.

Then and now

In the beginning, extramural students in the 1960s received hefty packages of photocopied course material and textbooks via post.

They posted back hand-written assignments and attended contact courses on campus.

David McNab, president of the independent association for distance students, said in the pre-digital era students would speed to get to the postbox on the Palmerston North campus before it was cleared at 9am.

“It was an official essay drop box. There was a lot of burnt rubber up and down the highway.”

Then came the fax machine and jammed fax lines.

Massey’s learning management system Stream brought distance learning into the digital era.

Platforms such as Facebook have revolutionised the ability of students to connect with and support each other.

More than half Massey’s students are enrolled to study online.

The idea you could gain a formal academic education outside the walls took a while to gain credence.

SUPPLIED Massey University history professor Michael Belgrave’s work on extramural learning has been referenced in his book on the history of the university.

History professor Michael Belgrave has researched extramural learning and said it allowed people who could not aspire to go university to get educated in ways they otherwise wouldn't.

“We adapted with changing technology. But the most important thing is that we have this long tradition of supporting students at a distance, of knowing what their needs are, and working with them to meet their goals.

“And that requires a lot more flexibility on the part of the lecturers who are providing the teaching.”

Technology and teaching

Many higher education institutions now offer short, free online courses.

Duncan O’Hara, director of learning and teaching, has more than 20 years’ experience, from being a distance student to now overseeing the university’s learning activities and academic support for students.

“Massey’s had over 50 years in the game and as the only New Zealand university with a comprehensive distance offer it means that people can rely on us for providing a broad educational offer, a quality educational experience that is deeply rooted in the needs of distance students.”

He said online learners were getting younger, with most aged between 29 and 40, but many were into retirement age.

Massey’s distance programme has students from across New Zealand and the world.

O’Hara said many of Massey’s Māori and Pasifika students enrolled to study by distance and many students saw distance learning as a way of studying while maintaining work, family or community commitments.

The distance students’ association is developing strategies to improve distance student engagement, including support for people studying while managing anxiety or depression and people with disabilities or learning difficulties.

There is a social worker to support students and Massey University Students’ Association on the Manawatū campus provides advocacy.

Innovation – abstract ideas and madcap movies

Lecturers are experimenting with technology to better connect with online learners.

Philosophers professor Bill Fish and Steve Duffin produced a series of comedy videos in 2014 as a new bachelor of arts course.

Rather than hour-long videos of a lecturer walking around and frequently off camera, learning material is presented in small videos via Stream.

They can also access online files for revision.

“The level of engagement is light years ahead of anything we’ve had in the past,” Fish said.

Kahu said while many younger students seek the vitality and social life on campus, online study is the first choice for a more mature demographic.

She urged prospective students, many who may have not been in an educational setting for a long time, to start with one paper per semester.