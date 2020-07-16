Second AUT academic, Nigel Hemmington, resigns over inappropriate behaviour claims

A second senior academic has resigned from Auckland University of Technology after being suspended pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Professor Nigel Hemmington, who was Pro Vice Chancellor for Research Innovation and International, allegedly plagued colleagues for years with unwanted talk about his intimate life and pictures of Shibari, a Japanese bondage practice.

In a long-running Stuff investigation, multiple sources claimed Hemmington showed pictures of himself bound in ropes, to colleagues on campus and overseas. One claimed staff were subjected to daily accounts of Hemmington’s intimate life, and “had to listen because he was their boss”.

In at least one case, without being asked, it’s claimed he showed a female colleague rope burns on his body.

A formal complaint was laid against Hemmington in 2019, claiming he talked openly about sex in front of colleagues and international collaborators at a conference in the United States in 2016 – and that his actions damaged the university’s international reputation.

The complaint was buried when the complainant left AUT shortly afterwards, and signed an exit agreement which said the complaint “may not be able to be investigated”. AUT has declined to answer questions from Stuff about whether an investigation took place.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed Hemmington’s resignation, and declined to make any further comment. But an all-staff email from Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack, sent on Thursday, said Hemmington was resigning from all roles “with immediate effect”.

“Staff will be aware of media allegations against Professor Hemmington. Professor Hemmington considers the allegations to be ‘completely distorted representations of some events, and to be generally erroneous in many respects’.

“However, he is at a point in his career relatively close to retirement and has other opportunities to pursue. He has therefore decided to resign to prevent the continuation of a media controversy which might damage the reputation of the university.” McCormack’s email read.

Hemmington’s announcement comes less than a month after another top professor, Max Abbott, resigned from multiple AUT posts in the wake of sexual stalking claims.

A Stuff investigation in May revealed Abbott was accused of prolonged and systemic sexual harassment of an overseas colleague, Australian National University academic Dr Marisa Paterson.

The claims sparked a 10-month battle between ANU and AUT, over whether the allegations had been properly investigated, and although AUT claimed it had, the university subsequently launched an independent review into its sexual harassment policies.

Following Hemmington’s resignation on Thursday, one academic said staff were celebrating the progress the university appeared to be making in “following its harassment processes”, and it was a relief it was finally doing what it should have done with any allegation of inappropriate behaviour. “The unspoken silencing is being pushed aside.

The staff member who spoke to Stuff was not surprised by the way the resignation had been framed, but felt the move was inevitable.

“I think he left the university in no position but to construct a way for him to leave.

“Nobody cared what he does [in private] but it's about him trying to involve other people in that behaviour, and more than once. It's about him talking about that behaviour repeatedly.”

Another academic said the way Hemmington's resignation was announced "got me really angry".

"The complaints were from staff, not the media. It just shows staff are not listened to, and are completely disregarded."

The staffers said the investigation process into Hemmington's behaviour had been "appalling”.

"People were told to go and talk to a woman in HR [about their experiences] but they don't trust HR, so they just didn't go.

"So was there an investigation? I don't believe there was."