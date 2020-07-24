AUT Chancellor accused of lying about sex assault, harassment allegations

AUT Chancellor John Maasland is accused of lying about his knowledge of sexual harassment and assault at the university.

The head of Auckland University of Technology has been accused of lying about what he knew of allegations of sexual assault and harassment at the institution.

An AUT staff member has complained to the Employment Relations Authority, claiming Chancellor John Maasland’s “public lie and deception” caused her distress and was likely to put other women off making a complaint of harassment or bullying to the university.

Maasland was contacted by Stuff on June 3 with questions about a deepening harassment scandal based on allegations about senior academic staff. Max Abbott CNZM, who was a Pro Vice Chancellor, and another PVC, Nigel Hemmington, have since resigned.

Supplied The former dean of the Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences at AUT, Max Abbott, has resigned from all his roles at the university.

One question asked whether Maasland had ever been personally contacted by any current or former staff member with concerns about sexual harassment or the culture at AUT.

Four days after receiving the questions, Maasland replied saying he had “not heard directly or indirectly from any AUT staff who have concerns about sexual misconduct and the culture of AUT”.

LAWRENCE SMITH An AUT staff member says Chancellor John Maasland’s “public lie and deception” caused her distress.

But a Stuff investigation has found Maasland was sent a formal complaint from a staff member’s lawyer in June 2019 detailing allegations of sexual assault, harassment and bullying against her boss.

The lawyer, barrister Michael O’Brien, said he was sending the letter to Maasland as head of AUT’s ruling Council because other senior management involved were “potentially compromised” and the nature of the issues was “extreme”.

The letter enclosed a formal complaint document which claimed others had raised concerns about the man – but that he was later promoted to a senior position, against the advice of two AUT senior staff.

It alleged two women who took their complaints about the man to HR were told by AUT director of employment relations Sean Williams not to go ahead with a formal complaint because the allegations were “too historical” to do anything about.

The behaviour, and the lack of action, had left one complainant on sick leave for stress and the other too afraid to be alone on the floor on which she worked, according to the complaint.

O’Brien’s letter described this as an approach which had displayed “an abject failure to appreciate the gravity of the situation”.

SUPPLIED Former AUT senior professor Nigel Hemmington has resigned following a Stuff investigation.

“It is hoped that in contrast the Council will display true leadership in confronting this issue,” he wrote.

Maasland replied by email the following day, June 7, 2019, acknowledging the letter and saying he had passed it to AUT Vice Chancellor Derek McComack, general counsel Andrea Vujonvich, and the “director of HR”.

The complainant said she felt Maasland’s statement to Stuff claiming he had not heard from any AUT staff with concerns about sexual misconduct was “blatantly untrue”.

“It also is reckless as it will likely make other staff or students who have been subjected to mistreatment reticent to come forward as Mr Maasland has dishonestly purported that they will be an isolated case.”

Stuff attempted to contact Maasland this week but got no response to a list of questions.

However, AUT sent a statement, characterising the chancellor’s reply as “a misunderstanding”.

It said his answer had been “made in the context of issues being raised at that time concerning Dr Abbott and in particular, noting no complaints about a culture of sexual misconduct at the University had been received. It was not intended to be read as suggesting that no individual complaints of this nature were ever brought forward”.

The statement said Maasland had not been dishonest and “this misunderstanding” would not prevent people from coming forward, nor affect the external review being conducted by Kate Davenport QC.

SUPPLIED Broadcaster Alison Mau announces the launch of her #metoonz project with Stuff.

The lawyer’s letter asked Maasland and the Council to appoint an independent investigator to launch a review wide enough to capture other allegations of wrongdoing by the senior man.

It also asked that the man be removed as the direct manager of one of the women, be prohibited from entering the women’s offices and review any adverse decision made against them since he became their boss.

Maasland replied three weeks later, again claiming he had not lied.

AUT has hired Davenport to investigate “without limitation” sexual harassment at the university after allegations in a Stuff investigation against Abbott and Hemmington.

The terms of reference for the review include whether AUT’s harassment policies and procedures meet state sector best practice standards; whether staff and students feel safe to speak up; and the nature of incidents of harassment and the way the university has handled them.