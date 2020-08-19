Jobless students left in cold over covid wage subsidy

The latest wage subsidy scheme will be extended nationwide because many businesses rely on trade from travelling Aucklanders, the Finance Minister said.

Many students have been struggling financially in silence, ineligible for the wage subsidy.

Whiule the government’s wage subsidy offers up to 80 per cents of pay , it doesn;t extend to

people in precarious employment, such as one-off jobs or those doing work ‘under the table work’- a way of earning that many students are forced to live by.

Now with another wave of Covid-19 in the mix and a wage subsidy extension, New Zealand Union of Student Associations president Isabella Lenihan-Ikin is calling on the government to rethink their scheme to protect the “most vulnerable”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff NZ Union of Students Association president Isabella Lenihan-Ikin said anecdotally they know a lot of students don’t fit the criteria for the wage subsidy, but there is little data to back those claims up.

Over the lockdown period NZUSA received several distressed calls from students struggling financially due to being ineligible for the wage subsidy, Lenihan-Ikin said.

Last week those conversations were brought up again for Auckland students after the government announced Auckland would remain in alert level three.

“Students are some of the most vulnerable people in our society in terms of the fact that we live very much from week to week in terms of our financial situation,” Lenihan-Ikin said.

“Often for students that means relying on quite precarious employment to get by. And we are seeing that due to the economic issues from the last wave of Covid-19, many people are in a greater financial insecurity.”

She said the students are worried if level three is extended for Auckland or another wave of lockdown hits nationwide, they won’t be able to rely on tertiary hardship grants to get them through.

SUPPLIED Student Job Search CEO Suzanne Boyd said “Covid was a real kicker” for students across the board.

“I think it’s really important that we do recognise that there are jobs that people are required to do when they lack economic security and employment security, simply because they have to do it in order to get by,” Lenihan-Ikin said.

There is no accurate data on how many people fit under precarious employment in New Zealand, but Student Job Search CEO Suzanne Boyd said one-off jobs are in high demand.

“[One-off jobs] are the ones we fill up the most. Students jump on them really quickly, and they get placed really quickly,” Boyd said.

“Many of our employers are householders and small business owners, so they find having students come into their business or their home for a day or two to do odd jobs.

“Students will take anything, but we are finding they are searching mostly for hospitality, tourism, farm work, agriculture, forestry, fishing and household work.”

Last year Student Job Search found jobs for around 27,000 students either still studying or about to graduate.

The students collectively made $98 million, however, this year job searches dropped to 22,800- with students earning $4,000 less than the previous year.

John Hawkins/Stuff Education Commission deputy chief executive Gillian Dudgeon.

One off jobs make up 40 per cent of those listings. Casual and one off jobs combined make up 75 per cent of listings.

However, these job listings have dropped significantly, especially since Auckland went into alert level three, Boyd said.

The Hardship Fund for Learners is a new $20 million fund established specifically to help tertiary education organisations provide temporary financial assistance to students facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Tertiary Education Commission has allocated hardship funding, TEC delivery directorate deputy chief executive Gillian Dudgeon said it is a providers' responsibility to administer and distribute the funds accordingly.

“This is to enable TEOs (tertiary education organisations) to best assist their learners in a way which suits their individual circumstances,” Dudgeon said.

“This includes setting limits, if any, on how much a student can claim for, and how many payments they can receive. The fund conditions set by the TEC do not place any limits on this.”

As of June 30, the 21 tertiary providers reported that 2,239 students had received assistance through the hardship fund from the allocated $19,559,252. This figure will be updated again in early September.

The allocated money for each tertiary provider is based on their 2020 funding level and school-leaver decile data.

New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology was allocated $4.6 million from the hardship fund, University of Auckland $2.5 million, Auckland University of Technology $1.5 million, University of Otago $1.4 million and Massey University $1 million.