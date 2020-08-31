Bible studies case dropped, as 'opt-in clause' added to law

From now on, children will only be attending religious instruction with their parent's or caregiver’s consent.

A long-running court battle has over Bible studies being allowed in state schools has been dropped after a “opt-in” clause was added to the Education and Training Act 2020.

The act now provides that if the board of a state primary or intermediate school chooses to close their school for religious instruction, they must have students “opt in”.

It is a change that means children will only be attending religious instruction with the consent of their parent or caregiver.

And it is a move that has ultimately seen a court case, six years in the making, being dropped six weeks before it was due to be heard in the High Court.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nearly 10,000 people signed the Secular Education Network’s petition, calling on Education Minister Chris Hipkins to entirely remove religious instruction in state primary and intermediate schools.

The Secular Education Network (SEN) were the group behind the move to ban religious teaching in schools.

They had long argued it heavily promoted Christianity and marginalised any other religion.

The group’s members were now at odds after being split on the decision to drop the court case.

One of them, Tanya Jacob, released a statement on Monday calling the new clause “a significant step forward”, and it meant she would not be proceeding with her planned High Court case against the attorney-general.

Stuff David Hines feels it is not enough for schools to simply offer an opt-in.

But fellow group member David Hines felt the opt-in did not go far enough and said in a separate statement he felt Jacob had “dropped the ball, with the finish line in sight”.

“The petition objects only to religious instruction. The court case had a far wider target,” Hines said.

“It included: religious observances (such as hymns in school assemblies), chaplains in schools, Christian youth workers, discrimination in secondary schools, Christianised karakia, and a broader definition of what secular education means.

John Bisset/Stuff SEN’s case was due to be heard in the High Court in October.

“Tanya and I had this wider target in mind when we began our campaign. It is distressing to see her now accepting a lower target and a campaign dragging on for further years.”

