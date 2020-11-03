Sacred Heart's $5 million new block rebuild closes chapter on fire

One of Waikato’s biggest school rebuilds has risen from the ashes.

The new learning space at Hamilton’s Sacred Heart Girls’ College has replaced what used to be the school’s staffroom and science labs, which were damaged by a fire in November 2017.

The blaze, caused by a former student who propelled a firework into the building, took 60 firefighters almost four hours to control, costing the school millions of dollars.

Now three years on, the memory of the fire has been replaced with a state-of-the-art learning space costing around $5 million, principal Catherine Gunn said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Two science classrooms and staffroom were gutted by fire, following the suspected arson.

“No one was expecting fireworks metaphorically or literally,” said Gunn, reflecting on the night of the fire.

“The rebuild cost millions because there were millions worth of damage. It wasn’t just the fire that hit the staffroom, everything under it had water damage, and all the classrooms across from it had smoke damage. About 10 classrooms were out of action.

Supplied The flames that rose from Sacred Heart Girls' College in Hamilton on the night of November 10, 2017.

“When everything had settled, we started to realise actually how devastating it was and the amount of damage it had caused and the insurance company couldn’t cover all the costs.”

Despite the devastation, Gunn said she doesn’t hold any animosity towards the former student, who took responsibility for her part in the arson.

“People make mistakes and I truly hope our former student can move forward and make a positive contribution to their community.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Principal Catherine Gunn said when the light hits the Pentecost window in the right way it cascades across the room.

“If it wasn’t for the fire we wouldn’t have any of this, that’s the silver lining of it all.”

The new space includes an atrium, students centre, three science laboratories and flexible learning spaces that feature modern elements such as breakout rooms, movable furniture, and write-on desks and surfaces that students and teachers can use to support learning.

The most prominent feature of the build is a Pentecost window with red, gold and blue accents to display elements of the school’s establishment and its values.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Downstairs there are learning pods to enable students to work individually or in pairs.

“The feature window faces north to Taupiri, our mountain, and connects us to Jubilee Catholic Early Childhood Centre, Marian Catholic School, St Mary’s Chapel, once owned by the Mission Sisters, and the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary–all of which form part of our past, present and future community.”

Religious symbolism and tikanga Māori are featured throughout the design concept aimed to empower students.

Gunn said while the rebuild had taken time she argues the three years has given them plenty of time to make sure the space will fit their education needs in 50 years’ time.

“When this was a staffroom it was the most under utilised space in the school, so we wanted to get it right.

“Valuable skills in the 21st century are creativity, collaboration, problem solving, communication, having a sense of ethics, being able to lead people and influence people.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The entrance to the new block which has a living plant wall, costing around $20,000, and a staircase perfect for school performance and speeches.

“And you don’t get that if you come to school and sit and wait for the teacher to be the gatekeeper and the provider of all knowledge in a traditional classroom setting.

“Buildings shape behaviour. The world is constantly changing, and we have to be flexible with that, and therefore spaces have to support that.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.”