Massey University forecasts mulit-million-dollar loss

Massey University is forecasting a $9 million loss for the year due to the effect of Covid-19.

Massey’s vice-chancellor Jan Thomas announced an operating surplus of $11.6m for the nine months to September 30 at the university’s council meeting on Thursday, which was above budget by $1.3m.

But the university is forecasting deficit for the year of $9m, compared with its budgeted surplus of $16m for the year.

Border restrictions have been in place in New Zealand since the Covid-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, preventing fee-paying international students coming, which has cost universities financially.

Thomas said it felt like the budgeted surplus was made “a million years ago”, before Covid-19 started affecting the tertiary sector.

The university’s income for the year to date was $390.9m, $7.4m below budget.

This was because of lower Tertiary Education Commission student achievement component funding than budgeted; lower international tuition fee income due to travel restrictions; and lower contracted teaching and conference income, student services income and trading activity due to Covid-19.

The university’s expenses for the year to date were $379.3m, $8.6m below budget, which was due to lower asset costs because of lower staff presence during Covid-19 alert levels; other costs relating to travel, accommodation and contracted services; and lower depreciation.

Expenses for the year are forecast to be $521.5m, $5.5m above budget, mainly due to cost savings being delayed due to Covid-19.

According to the council report, based on cash-flow forecasts, the university has sufficient funds to continue to operate in early 2021 without the need for borrowing.

“Cash flow forecasts and liquidity calculations are being updated regularly as more information around the impact of Covid-19 becomes available.”

Thomas said the commission had waived the university’s 3 per cent surplus target.

When asked how other universities were doing, she said each had its own ups and downs, with different levels of relying on international students.

She said a lot of international students were already in New Zealand when the lockdown happened, so as they graduated there was no pipeline for more to come in.

In Thomas’ vice-chancellor report she said since the Government announcement that 250 international PhD and masters students would be allowed into New Zealand from November, Massey has been prioritising students who met the criteria.

Her report also said Massey’s senior leadership team was focused on reviewing short- to mid-term income and budget forecasts to manage a Covid-19-related decline in income.

Thomas also praised the work of the Riddet Institute, which secured funding from the commission to be re-selected as a national centre of research excellence.

She said it was a testament to the importance of the work happening at Riddet, a food research centre, was doing for New Zealand and around the world.