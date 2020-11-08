Staff disgruntled over Massey University proposals

Massey University’s proposals about the college of sciences and its teaching of international students haven't sat well with some staff.

Proposals which could result in job losses are hitting the morale of some Massey University staff.

In recent months, Massey has made restructure proposals for the college of sciences and the teaching of international students, and proposed to bring in a media commentary policy, where staff can promote civic leadership but not publicly criticise the university.

Both restructures could result in job losses. The Tertiary Education Union fears up to 100 people could be cut from the science department and 40 who teach international students could lose their jobs.

The union believes the proposal about Massey’s teaching of international students would disestablish teaching jobs and have the work done by Kaplan International, an education provider that operates in more than 30 countries.

READ MORE:

* More Massey staff under threat as university looks to work with Kaplan International

* Massey University does U-turn about consulting staff on media policy

* Science staff on the chopping block in Massey restructure



Staff members Stuff have spoken to have been disgruntled about how the situation has been handled.

One long-term staff member who will be affected by the Kaplan proposal, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, said lots of staff were unhappy with the situation.

He said the staff involved in the Kaplan proposal were horrified at getting an “enormously tight timeframe” with changes meant to be completed by the end of the year.

He said staff affected by the proposal to change the college of sciences had a longer timeframe.

“We're hoping to be treated with equity. Why are we being treated in this really hurried manner, in this really disrespectful manner?

“Why can't we have the same treatment as sciences?”

He questioned why a publicly-funded university would outsource jobs to an international company, and said the move was short-sighted.

He claimed the new media policy was being used to silence people while the university made restructures and people were scared of losing their jobs.

He said the policy had compounded the bad morale.

“It's created this sense of fear of censorship ... it’s doing the exact opposite of what the university is about.”

Another staff member, who also wanted to be anonymous, said staff felt they had to remain anonymous out of concern for their positions and futures.

A university spokeswoman said the process for the restructure of teaching international students was consistent with its obligations and not rushed.

An extension was given at staff request to allow more time to consider the proposal.

“No decisions have been made, and we have been meeting with and encouraging staff to share their feedback.

“Treating staff with respect is of the utmost importance to the university. We do acknowledge that this is an unsettling time for staff.”

The spokeswoman said the university refuted the media commentary policy was creating a culture of fear.

The policy encouraged staff to demonstrate civic leadership and engagement through public debate and media comment in their areas of expertise or specialisation.

“So there is no change in practice; we are simply providing staff with clarity.”

She said Massey was the only New Zealand university not to have this guidance for staff.

Consultation on the policy ended on Friday.

When asked about staff morale, the spokeswoman said the Covid-19 pandemic had made for a difficult, tiring, and stressful year.

“We are very mindful of the stress on everyone and take the wellbeing of our staff seriously. As part of this we are encouraging staff to take their annual leave, so they can have a well-earned break.”