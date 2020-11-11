Woman allegedly assaults teenage boy during lunchtime at Glen Eden Intermediate

The student was attacked during lunch break at Glen Eden Intermediate School.

A woman entered the grounds of a West Auckland intermediate school on Monday and allegedly assaulted a student.

Glen Eden Intermediate School principal Maree Stavert said the woman came onto school grounds during lunchtime and physically assaulted the boy in the playground.

”We are currently working closely with police who are investigating the incident,” Stavert said.

The parents of students who witnessed the assault had also been contacted, she said.

Stravert said the boy had not been badly injured and was back at school on Wednesday.

“This incident has certainly shocked us, and we are working hard to support students as needed.”

Police have been approached for comment on the incident.

Over 1000 students are currently enrolled at the decile eight school.