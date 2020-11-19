Massey chops 40 jobs as university outsources some teaching of international students

Forty people will lose their jobs at Massey University as the tertiary institution outsources some of its teaching of international students.

The university told affected staff on Wednesday night it would disestablish 40 jobs in its centre for professional and continuing education, which teaches international students. The work will be done by Kaplan International, an education provider that operates in more than 30 countries.

A long-term staff member, who will lose their job as a result of the restructure, spoke about their dismay to Stuff, but didn't want to be identified.

“[Massey are] absolutely destroying morale,” he said. “Nobody trusts them any more. I don’t know what’s going on with the management.”

He said the decision was bizarre and staff had been kept in the dark about what was happening.

“There’s going to be this enormous management structure and no staff – all generals and no sergeants and no corporals.”

“It’s been very, very frustrating and hard for us to make any sort of informed views or counterproposals because they have given us no details.”

Nine new roles have been created, which staff can apply for.

“A whole lot of us are up in arms. But from the very beginning some people have just gone, ‘oh God we’re gone, we’re done’.”

The document outlining the final decision says the reason for change is a decrease in international students and full fee-paying revenue in the past three years.

Massey spokesman Mike Shaw said the partnership with Kaplan provided an opportunity to increase revenue and the pipeline of full-fee-paying international students.

“This action has been taken in an attempt to grow university revenue in the context of a constrained domestic funding environment.”

Shaw said the university had engaged with all affected staff, had been open to discuss concerns, and information about all steps of the process had been provided to staff.

“We appreciate that reviews of this nature can be unsettling and stressful for staff, and acknowledge the additional pressures that many have felt during this year in particular.

“We take our duty of care for staff seriously and have offered [employee assistance programme] support to staff at this unsettling time.”

Career transition support had also been offered.

He said the university listened to staff feedback and changed the original proposal, including a minor increase in new positions, a change to administration positions, the reinstatement of one position, and reclassification of an academic role.

The staff member was concerned the university, a tax-payer-funded public service, wasn’t protecting New Zealand jobs.

“There’s at least three couples who work for [the centre] who are now zero. There’s at least a couple of other staff who have got young families.

“I’ve got one colleague who has three young kids, but now has no income and no job.”

Tertiary Education Union organiser Heather Warren said staff had worked hard to change Massey’s mind and were “exhausted and devastated” at the news.

“We are disappointed that the employer has disestablished local jobs in a pandemic that’s always been a key issue for us.

“Also [there's] an issue when a publicly funded tertiary institution privatises out to an international company. We’re really disappointed this has gone through.

“It’s a devastating hit for Palmerston North because there’s now a significant number of highly trained and qualified staff who will be made redundant, and that impacts the local economy.”

The union will work with staff through the redundancy process and have staff redeployed in other roles.