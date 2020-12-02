Auckland University broke own rules in purchase of $5m house for vice chancellor - Auditor General

The Parnell house the University of Auckland paid $5 million for to home vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater.

The University of Auckland didn’t follow its own rules when it bought a $5 million house for its vice-chancellor to live in, the Auditor General has found.

The university bought the house in November last year. But alarm bells were raised at the public sector watchdog when RNZ reported the purchase in January.

Through the course of the investigation Auditor General John Ryan found the university was not fully transparent and had “not been able to show a justifiable business” purpose for buying the four-bedroom home in Parnell.

“Although universities have their own role and level of independence, they are subject to the same expectations about how they spend public money as all public organisations," Ryan said in his report, released on Wednesday.

Given that the university is partially taxpayer funded, Ryan said he expected the university to consider each situation more carefully to ensure it could justify the expenditure and was reasonably able to do so.

The house, which has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an outside spa and swimming pool, was one of 15 homes viewed by university officials.

It was purchased for vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater to live in as well as to host events.

A property brief from the university specified the house had to be within walking distance of the university and have easy access to the “bays, cafes, and restaurants”, the report said.

It also specified the house had to have a home office space, good off-street parking and bike storage, low-maintenance grounds, and privacy.

While she would be expected to pay rent during her time in the home, the university had scaled it down to 52 per cent of market value.

Rather than the going rate of $2500-$3000, Freshwater would be paying $1100 a week, according to a lease agreement released to RNZ.

Ryan said it was “hard to accept” the purchase given that it was only expected to host 14 events in two years. He said it did not justify the money spent.

In defence of the purchase, university officials told the auditor general the house was needed to help recruit Freshwater to the role, and she was not expected to pay the high Auckland market rate.

Two other universities in New Zealand have residences for their vice-chancellors – Massey in Palmerston North and Otago University.

Auckland University spokesperson Lisa Finucane said the university accepted “there were shortcomings in the university’s handling of the purchase process”.

In response, it had hired independent advisors to carry out views of its policies and processes relating to sensitive expenditure.

Changes the university makes in response to those reviews to its policies and processes would be made publicly available, Finucane said.

“The University of Auckland takes its responsibilities regarding the use of public resources very seriously.”