Auckland mum appalled after school staff member put tape on her son's mouth

A pupil at Colwill School in West Auckland had a plastic label put on his mouth.

A woman has pulled her son out of school after claiming a staff member taped up the mouth of her child, and other students, for talking in class.

The woman’s 7-year-old son missed the last two weeks of his school year and his Christmas concert because she says he had too much anxiety about going back to Colwill School in West Auckland.

She said her son was one of a group of boys who had their mouths taped shut with plastic labels for talking in class.

A letter written by school principal Rob Taylor to the mother, obtained by Stuff, acknowledged the incident did happen – saying the school's investigation found it was a “game that the children appeared to enjoy.”

“Even though you chose not to follow the school’s complaint process, this did not stop me from dealing with this concern as if you had,” Taylor wrote in the December 11 letter.

“A careful and thorough investigation was finally able to be completed yesterday with the last of the parents of these children being interviewed. These things do take time, based on the availability of key people needing to be free to meet with us.

“All children involved and their parents, excluding [student], have now been interviewed appropriately by the school’s Social Worker who informs me that [staff member’s] perspective that this was game [sic] that the children appeared to enjoy and wished to play with her was by all accounts the correct version of this event.”

In the same letter, Taylor said that if the boy had been left traumatised by the experience that the Ministry of Education support team would be able to offer him some counselling.

But the mother said that wasn't good enough and while the incident had happened on November 25 no one had yet apologised to her son for what had happened.

“I asked my 7-year-old what he thought about all this, and he said: ‘When we do something wrong in class we have to say sorry and that we won't do it again, why can't the teacher?’”

She said while the incident was upsetting on its own, it was compounded by her son’s respiratory problems for which he takes daily asthma medication.

“I'm just absolutely appalled that a teacher would do something like this,” she said.

Her son didn’t come to her afterwards as he thought he had been bad and was being punished, so he was embarrassed, she said.

Instead, she said she found out through her daughter who also goes to the school.

“One of the other girls came to her and said ‘Hey, your brother’s mouth was taped for talking too much in class’,” the woman said.

“He was a bit apprehensive of telling me because he thought he was in trouble.”

When Stuff approached the school for comment, Taylor said the complaint had been taken seriously, but he could not make further comment as the police were now investigating.

Taylor did not address why the school is yet to issue an apology, nor would he confirm whether the staff member involved had been stood down.

Taylor’s letter to the mother though did include a statement from the staff member, which said: “I am very upset by what has happened and very sorry to [the student] and [the parents] for causing upset to your family.”

He said the school’s board of trustees will also be conducting an independent review into the handling of the complaint.

The mother said she would have been happy to have the matter dealt with internally, but said the response had been too slow.

Since then, she has been handing out pamphlets outside the school and speaking to parents.

“I love the parents,” she said. “We live out of the area... I drive 20 minutes just to come here. I don’t want to leave.”

Stuff understands the Teaching Council has been in contact with the mother, but the formal complaint process had not yet begun.

Waitematā Police Detective senior sergeant Kim Libby confirmed police were making enquiries, but said he could not comment any further.

The Ministry of Education has spoken to the school and offered counselling for the student, Katrina Casey confirmed.

She said they had spoken to the parent and encouraged them to follow the Board's formal complaints process.

“If they remain concerned after that process, they can contact our local office for further advice.”