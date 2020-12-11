University of Canterbury academic Anne-Marie Brady cleared after complaints

Data leaked by a Chinese company on prominent New Zealanders could be linked to attempts to influence NZ politics and business, says Canterbury University professor Anne-Marie Brady. (First published September 16, 2020)

Under fire China specialist Professor Anne-Marie Brady says there was nothing to justify the “gagging order” she faced after raising concerns about ties between New Zealand academics and Chinese universities.

Several universities and academics complained about material Brady included in a paper entitled Holding a Pen in One Hand, Gripping a Gun in the Other: China’s Exploitation of Civilian Channels for Military Purposes in New Zealand.

In response, UC started a review and sought advice from two qualified external advisors.

Announcing the results of the review on Friday, UC said it had dismissed the complaints against Brady and that she and her co-authors met the responsibilities of UC’s policy and the Education Act 1989. The committee noted Brady’s work was based on a lengthy period of research and cited extensively from other sources.

“However, given that it was intended for parliamentary submission and succinct, it recommended some phrases could be amended to provide clarity,” the statement said.

Brady said never saw anything to justify the complaints or “their gagging order to me on this important topic affecting the integrity of our universities and their relationship with China”.

“Staff and students at the complaining institutions, Victoria and Auckland universities, have as much at stake as me in knowing that their vice-chancellors will also stand up for academic freedom,” she said in a statement.

“They asked UC to suppress my academic freedom against a Parliamentary submission. My submission contributed to better legislation updating the regulation of strategic goods.”

Jane Patterson/RNZ Professor Anne-Marie Brady has not breached the University of Canterbury’s policy or the Education Act, the university says.

Brady said she wanted to know how academic research could be “attacked with disciplinary powers” instead of the normal publication of competing views and claims.

New Zealand universities that complained about the research paper called it inflammatory, inaccurate and unprofessional.

The paper raised concerns about ties between New Zealand academics and Chinese universities engaged in defence research, suggesting Kiwi-developed technology could end up being used by the Chinese military.

In response, the University of Auckland (UA) and Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington sent formal complaints to Brady's employer, the University of Canterbury, which launched a formal review of the paper in August.

UA’s complaint focused on the paper’s references to Wei Gao – a professor of materials science and engineering whom the paper said was linked to a think tank connected with Chinese Communist Party political interference activities.

It mentioned he was appointed a distinguished professor at the National University of Defence Technology in China, which later set up a Quantum Information Centre. The centre then apparently recruited Gao, it said.

Gao was never involved in quantum computing (used in encryption) or military research, the complaint said. Titles conferred on him by Chinese universities were honorary and his joint research helped both countries and enhanced global research.

UA demanded an apology.

On Friday, UA said it “strongly upholds the principles of academic freedom” but it stood by its original complaint as UC’s review did not address the issues it raised.

“The University of Auckland calls on Professor Brady to amend her publication to reflect the correct academic record of Professor Gao,” it said in a statement.

University of Canterbury Professor Anne-Marie Brady was made a Fellow of The Royal Society for her contribution towards the advancement of the humanities.

The Victoria complaint accused Brady and her collaborators of making false and misleading statements about the security of its digital infrastructure and also about a New Zealand-China intranet project led by Huawei.

Victoria said Huawei did not provide the wireless internet infrastructure across its multiple campuses and the university was not a partner, as alleged, in an intranet between China and New Zealand.

“These unsubstantiated assertions and outright falsehoods constitute a serious breach in accepted standards of scholarship. We find it most unprofessional to name individual VA researchers without providing those individuals with an opportunity to respond or clarify the information in the report itself.”

Linking Victoria’s research efforts to the Chinese military’s modernisation agenda was “inaccurate, inflammatory and potentially defamatory”.

Auckland’s complaint was handled by Professor Jenny Dixon, who oversees the Auckland Confucius Institute and who has chaired the advisory board for Peking University’s New Zealand Centre.

Established in 2007 and housed on the Auckland campus, the Confucius Institute is jointly sponsored by Auckland and Fudan (Shanghai) universities.

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra, Fudan University appears to engage in high levels of work for the military on materials science, including stealth technology.

Peking University (PKU) is also involved in defence research and has many links to China’s nuclear weapons programme. The New Zealand Centre at PKU was established in 2007, and by 2014, all eight of New Zealand's universities were represented in the project.

Government agencies Education New Zealand, the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade are also key stakeholders in the project.