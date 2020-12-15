Teaching Council re-opens 23-year-old inquiry into 'bungled' alleged sexual grooming case

Tammy Valler has struggled with depression since she was allegedly groomed by a teacher as a teenager.

The Teaching Council has re-opened a decades-old investigation into alleged inappropriate sexual conduct by a teacher at a Waikato secondary school, amid claims it “bungled” the case when the college first asked it to act.

Former police officer Tammy Valler​ is the second woman in recent days to publicly criticise the council’s processes.

She claims the NZTC’s predecessor, the Teacher Registration Board, mishandled the case in 1996, did not advise her of any outcome, and when she laid a new complaint in July 2020 the NZTC told her it couldn’t find the file and may have destroyed it.

Months later, a senior executive at the NZTC contacted Valler to say the unindexed file had been discovered “quite by chance ... among other unrelated matters”.

“We are sincerely sorry we could not find this information to satisfy your request and I assure you that this is a very unusual occurrence.” the letter said.

Valler said the misplaced file was just one of the mistakes made with her case, and she wants an apology for the way it was handled in the 1990s.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Former police officer Tammy Valler says her late teens were marred by sexually grooming from her teacher in the late 1990s - now, more than two decades later, the Teaching Council has launched a new investigation.

“I’d like the organisation to take responsibility for the bungling that happened [but] I've received nothing from them on that.

“It’s a wider issue than just my case. How could he keep teaching for 20 years with serious allegations like that against him?”

As Stuff reported on Sunday, a woman who claims she was raped by a colleague has been waiting two years for her complaint to be resolved by the INTEC. The accused teacher has remained in full-time work at a North Island co-ed secondary school throughout.

Sexual assault sector experts are concerned the delay in that case could put survivors off reporting what had happened to them.

Tammy Valler said she was 17 years old when a male teacher began grooming her by writing her personal notes and poetry, and calling her at home. In her final year of school, he encouraged her to study in a private room next to his classroom, where he would massage her shoulders and touch her breasts, she claims.

Valler claims the teacher convinced her to have sex with him on two occasions, once when they were both on a school trip.

Documents seen by Stuff show Judge Dame Augusta Wallace - New Zealand’s first-ever woman judge and by then a member of the Waitangi Tribunal - was hired to investigate.

In her recommendation dated 24 June 1996, Dame Augusta wrote there was “sufficient evidence to require further investigation of the complaint” and that “further steps should be taken”.

Stuff understands the school’s board of trustees attempted to hold a formal disciplinary hearing, but were thwarted for six months by the teacher’s claims, through his lawyer, that he was too sick to attend. The teacher resigned at the end of that year and left the school without facing a formal inquiry.

The board of trustees then ordered the teacher’s full file to be sent to the Teachers Registration Board (TRB). A subsequent letter from the principal to the TRB asks that it “consider the de-registration of [the teacher]” based on the contents of the file.

Minutes from the TRB monthly meetings, obtained under the Official Information Act, show the case lay “on the table” for four months in early 1997 as lawyers and the education ministry were consulted.

In May 1997, the matter was closed. A final note in the meeting’s minutes tables a letter from the teacher’s “attorney”, and instructs a letter be sent to the teacher and the school, saying there was “insufficient information available to the board to determine whether or not registration should be cancelled”.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Tammy Valler decided to speak out after having counselling.

In August 2004, the NZTC wrote again to the teacher, saying his file had been reviewed.

“The Teachers Council will not be investigating the issues on your file in the future ... The material held on your file will not affect future applications for renewal of your practising certificate.”

The new investigation, opened at Vallers request in July, appears to contradict that.

The NZTC did not respond to questions from Stuff about the investigation into the teacher, saying they would be treated as an OIA matter, with an answer due late January 2021.

On the NZTC website, the teacher’s registration is marked “Subject to Confirmation”, meaning he has not been appraised using the applicable teaching standards in the past five years.

The teacher was teaching in the South Island as recently as 2016, and has since worked overseas. When Stuff visited his registered address, the teacher at first responded to his name, but then claimed he was a lawyer not a teacher, gave a different name, and said he did not know Valler.

The principal of the school that most recently employed the teacher said he was unaware of any complaint or investigation before employing him full-time. There were no concerns raised regarding his conduct during his tenure at the school, the principal said in a statement.

Valler said she had buried the trauma of the alleged misconduct for many years, and had decided to speak out after receiving counselling. She has also given evidence about her experiences to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

“An apology (from the NZTC) would go a long way, and I hope it might get to that stage eventually.”

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines. Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz. The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse. Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only)

Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.