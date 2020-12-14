Four more University of Otago graduation ceremonies postponed

Graduands at the University of Otago campus, hours after a graduation ceremony was postponed over an online threat last week.

The University of Otago is postponing all of this week’s graduation ceremonies and parades following a security threat.

Four graduation ceremonies planned for Wednesday and Saturday will not go ahead.

The threat prompted police to recommend stopping two University of Otago graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, and the postponement of Friday's Otago Polytechnic ceremonies. They were to take place at the city's town hall.

The threat was received on Tuesday, the same day the royal commission of inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019.

“I know this is a further disappointment at the end of a year that has been more difficult than most,” Vice-Chancellor Harlene Hayne said.

“In the wake of Covid-19, our students have overcome huge obstacles to stay on track and complete their degrees this year. Moreover, many of our students and their whānau have made significant sacrifices to travel to Dunedin so they could be a part of these very special celebrations.”

Hamish Mcneilly/Stuff Olivia Woolford, Katie Millar and Charlotte Van der Lee, all of Auckland, discuss their postponed University of Otago graduation.

The postponements have so far affected more than 1100 students.

All associated graduation events planned to take place on campus are able to continue. Graduands will be able to pick up their certificates.

“Police continue to take this threat very seriously, and we are grateful for their support and expert guidance,” Hayne said.