Feilding childcare centre under investigation due to 'serious complaints'

Parents and former teachers have told the Ministry of Education that the owner and manager of a childcare centre in Feilding locked toddlers in rooms, fed children moudly food and smacked them.

A Feilding childcare centre is being investigated by the Ministry of Education and was shut down for three weeks after a series of serious complaints.

Pitter Patter Education Centre was shut down for three weeks in late November before opening again on Monday.

Ministry deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the centre’s licence was suspended after it received serious complaints. The ministry would not reveal what the complaints were.

Children were unable to attend the centre during the suspension. The ministry has referred the complaints to the police and the Teaching Council.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Ministry of Education's advice for schools: 'Be alert but don't be alarmed'

* Ōhau Playcentre on provisional licence as it works to meet ministry requirements

* Kindergarten where disabled 4-year-old boy was injured has licence downgraded



Stuff Pitter Patter Education Centre owner Pauline Murphy, at a function in 2010, has not responded to requests for comment after serious complaints were made about the centre.

The centre’s owner manager Pauline Murphy was yet to respond to a request for comment. Stuff contacted Pitter Patter, but was told Murphy would not be at the centre on Thursday.

Radio NZ reported statements to the ministry from former teachers who claimed they and children were bullied and abused by Murphy.

Some of the allegations RNZ reported were in the claims to the ministry were misbehaving children being locked in a room, children being yelled at, and staff bullying and hurting children.

Stuff Families at a Pitter Patter Education Centre whānau night in 2015.

The ministry assessed the centre on November 17 following the complaints.

“At that time we identified that staff hadn’t been safety checked as required by the Children’s Act 2014 and so we immediately suspended its licence,” Casey said.

“The service provider has subsequently given us evidence that staff have been safety checked.

“While this met the conditions of the first licence suspension, our investigation is ongoing and we have issued a new suspension.”

The centre was suspended on November 23, with conditions to be met by January 11.

The centre was now operating again, and Casey said the conditions had been met.

One parent, who did not want to be named, said he had been taking his children to Pitter Patter for the past couple of years and hadn’t been aware of the allegations.

“We’re happy with how it’s all gone and haven’t heard of anything going on,” he said. “We haven’t heard and haven’t seen it.”

George Heagney/Stuff Pitter Patter Childcare Centre on East St in Feilding.

The Teaching Council investigates professional conduct matters. Its spokeswoman said the complaints had been brought to its attention, but she couldn’t comment further because the council was in the early stages of considering the information.

The law required staff and parents to first raise concerns with the childcare centre so it had the opportunity to deal with them.

She said the police was the lead agency in cases of criminal behaviour and the council’s work would start after the police investigation was finished.

The ministry was working with the service provider to ensure parents knew where they could get support and find education and care for their children.

The ministry will visit the site again in January to ensure the conditions are still being met.

The ministry would not answer questions on the suspension conditions, the nature of the complaints, how long the investigation would take, or when the complaints were made.

A ministry spokeswoman said because of ongoing investigations it was limited in what it could say.

A police spokeswoman said they were unable to respond to queries about whether specific organisations were being investigated.