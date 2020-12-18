Childcare centre manager removed after investigations into serious complaints

Pitte Patter Education Centre manager Pauline Murphy has been removed from the Feilding centre.

The manager of a Feilding childcare centre being investigated by officials has been removed from her role under conditions set by the Ministry of Education.

Pitter Patter Education Centre was shut down for three weeks in late November before opening again on Monday. The Ministry of Education suspended the centre’s licence after it received serious complaints.

The suspension notice meant the centre’s owner, Pauline Murphy, could not be there.

Children were unable to attend the centre during the suspension. The ministry has referred the complaints to the police and the Teaching Council, but it won't reveal what the complaints are.

The ministry is still investigating and will revisit Pitter Patter on January 11.

The ministry sent a letter to parents on Friday afternoon, in which ministry deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the centre’s licence was suspended after complaints were made about Murphy from teachers and past and present families.

“The suspension notice required Ms Murphy to exclude herself from the centre while we investigate the complaints,” Casey said.

George Heagney/Stuff Pitter Patter Childcare Centre on East St, Feilding, has been investigated following allegations of bullying towards staff and children.

“Ms Murphy has agreed not to have contact with any children at the centre and not to enter the centre’s premises during licensed hours.

“With those conditions in place, and having satisfied staff ratio and management requirements, we made the decision that the centre could reopen and that children could attend.”

Angela Bary​ has been installed as the centre’s manager and will be responsible for all management, including teaching, enrolments, child attendance and compliance.

Casey said suspending an early-learning service’s licence was not a decision the ministry took lightly and she acknowledged it may have affected some children.

The ministry had asked the centre to tell parents about the interim structure and who they should talk to.

An independent early childhood management consultant, Sue Kurtovich, is available for parents to speak to.

Parents who spoke to Stuff alleged negative behaviour and unprofessionalism at the centre.

The Teaching Council is aware of the complaints, but its work starts after a police investigation is finished.

Police were unable to comment.