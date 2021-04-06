'Easter Tuesday': Confused parents caught out by unexpected school closure

Schools are closed for Easter Tuesday, a holiday not observed by businesses. (File photo)

Parents have been left scrambling to find childcare due to an unexpected holiday for teachers and students.

Easter Tuesday is a day off observed by schools, tagged to the end of the long Easter weekend.

It is not a registered public holiday under the Holidays Act 2003, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has confirmed.

Whangārei mother Arna-Lise Harris said it is “outdated legislation” and is unfair on working parents.

They don’t get a day off when their children do, so they have to take a day of leave, she said.

For Aucklanders, the five-day Easter break follows in the wake of two alert level 3 announcements, which have collectively resulted in eight days off during term 1.

The Ministry of Education’s Helen Hurst said schools closing on Easter Tuesday is a long-standing practice, dating as far back as 1954.

“The first school holidays are timed to include the Easter break to create terms of a reasonably uniform length in years when Easter falls early, all or some of the Easter break will be during the first term,” Hurst said.

“Schools normally publish their term dates on their website or in the school newsletter, so parents can plan in advance.”

The last time Easter fell during term time was 2018.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Easter Tuesday usually falls during the school holidays, so isn’t noticed by parents. (File photo)

“This year all schools are required to be open for a minimum 380 half days. Easter Tuesday does not need to be made up by schools, as it is already taken into account when setting the minimum number of half days.”

Lynda Stuart, the principal of May Road School in Mount Roskill, said Easter falls before the end of term 1 once every five years.

It is normal practice for schools to take Tuesday off when that happens, she said.

The school had done all it could to communicate the extra day off, “but it’s one of those things parents may not have realised”, she said.