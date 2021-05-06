Educators slam three more years of pay restraint for public servants

Schools will likely be inundated with special needs students who have missed out on early support because of the extended pay freeze for public servants, according to a negotiator for the NZEI Te Riu Roa field staff collective agreement.

Louise​ Hoggart​ said the government’s announcement of three years of pay restraint for public servants would probably lead to a high turnover of teachers who could not afford to wait that long for a rise.

“What that’s going to mean is higher case loads and much longer wait lists and at the end of the day children are going to miss out,” said the early intervention teacher.

“They’re going to miss out on service, they’re going to sit on a wait list and not get the help they need before they go to school.”

Hoggart’s comments follow the government’s announcement that public servants earning more than $60,000 will only be offered pay increases under select circumstances for the next three years.

There will be no pay increases for those earning more than $100,000 or senior leaders, while those earning less than $60,000 - about a quarter of the sector - will still see pay increases.

The move extends a measure brought in last year, set to expire next month.

Hoggart, an early intervention teacher since 2016, said she was extremely disappointed by the freeze.

“We work in an environment that’s fairly high stress.”

Learning support field staff worked all the way through Covid and had to adapt their practices during the pandemic to a more video conference based approach, the Christchurch resident said.

“Not only are we busy with heavy workloads and long wait lists, we also have to be very adaptable and flexible.

“It just creates this sense of disappointment and maybe even a little resentment to know there’s going to be such a long wait time before we might be remunerated for the work that we do.”

Reaction had been consistent from more than 1000 learning support staff across the country, she claimed.

“I’ve certainly had many members and even non-union members approach me over the last day around what this means and their worries and concerns about the longevity of the pay restraint.”

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa estimates more than 20,000 primary teachers along with “thousands of principals and other educators” will be affected.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam​ Rutherford​ said the decision was unfair on educators who had gone the extra mile to support tamariki and communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To be thanked like this, with an announcement that they shouldn’t expect even standard pay progression in their upcoming negotiations, is truly shocking.”

Since Wednesday morning, members had been flooding the phone lines wanting clarification on how the decision would affect them, he said.

“They’re disheartened and dispirited.”

“As New Zealand recovers from Covid-19, it’s unacceptable for us to leave any of our public servants, who have cared for us and supported us throughout the pandemic, behind.”

Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua general secretary Michael Stevenson said the pay freeze would affect about 18,000 PPTA members.

Association president Melanie​ Webber​ said she was worried about the impact it would have on teacher shortages.

Once the borders reopened, teachers would leave the country again, leading to a lack of experienced teachers in school, she said.