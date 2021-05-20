Musician brings premiere of new musical back to old school

Well-known actor and musician Tom Knowles has returned to his roots, assisting his former school Bohally Intermediate to produce the premiere of his new musical ‘Atarangi: Morning Sky’.

Students from Bohally Intermediate School are to perform the world premiere of a new musical by actor and musician Tom Knowles​.

Knowles was a student at the Blenheim school from 2004-2006, and believes it was his experience there that set him up for the career he enjoys today.

‘Atarangi: Morning Sky’ will take the stage at the ASB Theatre on July 7-8.

Knowles is producing the school musical with his mother Lindy​, a teacher at the school.

“I really wanted to bring the show back to where it all started for me,” Knowles said. “This is the place that I first started learning about the Maori myths, particularly the myth of creation which the show is based around.”

When Knowles was a student at Bohally, mum Lindy ran a specialised drama and music department, and was instrumental in the production of a biennial show at the school.

When she left the school 14 years ago, the shows came to an end. She returned to the school last year.

“I just see the benefits to the children as huge, so I’m very passionate about it,” Lindy said. “Some kids live for sports, and some kids live for the arts, and they need that platform.”

Knowles said it was a real gift to work with his mum on the project, and to be able to give back for her nurturing of his career.

“Once the school took the show on and decided to make this their major production, I was lucky enough to come and teach some of the songs and be part of the audition process,” Knowles said.

“I was just amazed by how many kids wanted to be involved and are excited by this. Some of the kids that we have singing in the show are just extraordinary talents.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Some of the kids singing in the show have extraordinary talents, according to writer and producer of school production ‘Atarangi: Morning Sky’ Tom Knowles.

Knowles and partner Sophie Hambleton​ of Westside fame also spent a week at the school going round the classes teaching an introduction to drama.

“The story of the show is based around a girl named Atarangi. The teacher at her school sets up a task for the kids to investigate where they come from,” Knowles said.

“Atarangi’s dad Rangi passes down a book about the Maori myths, and through the story of Ranginui (the Sky Father) and Papatūānuku (the Earth Mother), she investigates her past and also her current living situation with her family.

“It’s about identity and where it is that we come from, provoking thought about how that is different for everyone and how it’s beneficial to investigate that.

“Along the way in the show we meet various different cameo characters, but a lot of the Maori atua and gods become alive, and we have Maori tīpuna (ancestors) and Maori warriors along the way on her journey to finding out where she came from.”

Over 200 children are involved in the show, with some 140 on stage at one time.

“It’s about giving these kids the full-scale extravaganza experience,” Knowles said. “Full lighting, full sound, full costume, proper theatre, proper gear – it’s something that will hopefully stick with them for a lifetime, and they can be hugely proud of.”