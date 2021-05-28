REAP Marlborough, the wheelers and dealers of education

An education organisation that is filling in the gaps in adult education in Marlborough, is described by its chief executive as “kind of a bottomless gem”, and “one of Marlborough's best-kept secrets”.

“Our role is to go out there and find out what the needs of the community are to help them with their lifelong learning,” Rural Education Activity Programme (REAP) Marlborough chief executive Sharon Blount​ said.

“If there’s a need out there, or a gap – something that’s not being done – and there’s a community that wants it, we can make it happen, which is really, really exciting.”

“We don’t have the constraints that tertiary providers have, because we’re not a tertiary provider.”

“A lot of our Marlborough residents are isolated because of the geographical nature of our region, so it’s about what can we bring to you,” she said.

That might be first aid, digital banking, tractor skills, getting a driving licence, cooking or personal well-being.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Reap Marlborough chief executive Sharon Blount says the organisation is a bottomless gem of resources and one of Marlborough’s best-kept secrets.

“It could be that something stressful has happened in the community, and they just need someone to go out there and do some breathing exercises just to get them together as a group, and we can make it happen,” Blount said.

“We don’t go and tell a community what they need. We put our ears on, and we listen for what they want to tell us about what they need.

“There may be a group that are struggling with digital banking for instance, because the banks are all shutting in the smaller communities, so it could be that we need to go out there and do a thing on digital banking.

“There are a lot of different things that the communities are needing – we’ll put it together, and we’ll make it work, and come out to you and do it. Often the smaller communities have halls that we can do little projects in which is really neat.”

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Jenny Garing will be presenting a course in June to teach interested parties about ‘Cooking All Things Duck’.

Blount explained that when something was identified as a need, or a wellbeing want, a tutor was sourced. “It’s not just finding someone who can do that, it’s about the connecting person,” she said.

“They’ve got to be the right person, and all of our tutors are incredible people who are passionate about what they do, but they’re really good storytellers too on the 'why' and 'how', and are able to transfer that knowledge to you.”

The organisation relied a lot on their outreach facilitators – a group of people who had become advocates, or the voice of their community for REAP.

These facilitators lived in the rural community and were passionate to share voluntarily what REAP had, and then communicate back to REAP what that community would like.

Supplied A number of creative classes are offered through REAP Marlborough, such as dyeing for silk scarves.

Blount took over the reins of the Marlborough office at the beginning of the year, and said she was looking forward to growing the scope of community engagement at REAP Marlborough.

“I’d like to think that we’re going to become the go-to hub – if you don’t know where you can go and do something, or find out about something, come and see us,” Blount said.

The organisation also had an early childhood team with two advisors. One of these focused on playgroups and play centres, and another on the 3-6 age-group as they transitioned into school. There was also a schools' advisor.

“There are pathways and transitions into education and there’s pathways into employment – working with employers, with schools, and whatever is going on in the industry.

“With us, you can do all these little taster courses that can lead into further courses or lead into employment.

Supplied Mandy Li presents courses on authentic Chinese cooking at her home, on behalf of REAP Marlborough.

“To find out if you actually want to do something, what if you came out for a day, and you actually did a shearing course? Or a fencing course? Or came out and did tractors and a bit of chainsaw safety? You might decide you like being outside and wouldn’t mind getting into an apprenticeship.”

Blount's own passion was the secondary transition. “Young rangitahi who have been disengaged at school, have stuck around till they’re 16 and haven’t connected well with their careers advisors within the school and don’t know what they want to do.

“Let's have a talk and try a few different things. Often they just haven’t thought it through, so it's guiding them back into training.

“We don’t know what the day is going to bring. We just join the dots and make the connections a lot of the time,” Blount said.

“By giving people these opportunities it’s that bit of a stepping stone to help them to wherever they’re going next.”