Taihape Area School wants to get design process right for school rebuild

Taihape Area School principal Craig Dredge would like the new school building to be what the community wants.

The principal of Rangitīkei’s Taihape Area School believes a lengthy design process is the right way to ensure the school’s rebuild is done correctly.

Principal Craig Dredge has been working on the rebuild of the school since he started in the role last year. It was announced in 2019 the school was netting a $10 million rebuild after serious problems were found with water leaks, heating and its sewerage system.

He also had to deal with controversy about ownership of the school’s farm being transferred to the Crown’s landbank.

But Dredge doesn’t want to dwell on the past and is positive about the future of the school.

The rebuild process is in the design phase and the school still has use of the farm.

Dredge said the rebuild was the school’s biggest project, and it was an exciting prospect of giving the town a new resource. They have spoken to an architect and held a design meeting.

“We are in the process of master planning the build, which simply involves the ‘where’, not the full details. That will be in the next step.”

He said the design process would be lengthy because they wanted to get it right.

“I'm not going to speak on the past. The past is not a barrier to where we're going. We’ve submitted an education brief and the master plan will come.

“We will work with the community to ensure we build something the community wants. We’re talking with everyone from students to staff to wider community right through.”

David Unwin/Stuff Taihape Area School needs to be rebuilt and is in the design phase.

Dredge said it would be a single-storey building and the school was taking the lead on the project. Construction would not disrupt learning.

The Ministry of Education has previously stated the design phase could take up to a year or longer.

One change would be altering where people are welcomed onto school grounds for events. At present it is at the rear of the school to the hall, but Dredge would like people to instead be welcomed at the front.

The school’s main building, which makes up most of the school except for its multi-purpose gym and hall, needs to be rebuilt.

Documents released under the Official Information Act show the project costs were originally budgeted to be about $15 million before it was built, but increased to $19.4m.

There was also controversy earlier this year over the ownership of school’s teaching farm, a 13-hectare farm on land next to the old Taihape College site south of the township, which had been sold to the school in 1989.

Ownership of the farm was put in the landbank for Treaty of Waitangi settlements, and the school now leased it from Land Information New Zealand.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Taihape Area School farm is at the site of the old Taihape College.

The Office of the Ombudsman was looking into whether to investigate the land wrangle.

“It is still with the ombudsman, but we will continue to use as we have been, and we continue to put things in place to make it better,” Dredge said.

The school was committed to partnering with local iwi and was hopeful the school could continue to use the farm even if ownership of was handed over to iwi.

He said if something had been done incorrectly in the process, it was for the ombudsman to look at.

“Ultimately it doesn't hold us back for our plans. Some people are hurt, but it’s no barrier stopping us using the farm.”