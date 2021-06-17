Nelson school’s wellbeing programme a finalist in Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards

Nelson College for Girls is a finalist in the excellence in health and wellbeing section of the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

Nelson College for Girls has been recognised for its student wellbeing programme, with the announcement it is a finalist in this year’s Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

The school is one of 19 announced as finalists in the awards.

The prestigious awards recognise innovative and effective teaching practices, and the positive outcomes that come from working with tamariki, rangatahi, whānau, iwi, hāpu and the wider community.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said Nelson College for Girls was a finalist in excellence in health and wellbeing, which celebrates practices that enhance the health and wellbeing of all tamariki and rangatahi.

Four years ago, the school made a shift from being mainly focused on academic achievement, to making student-wellbeing central with a formal wellbeing plan and sufficient resources to deliver it, the ministry said.

The programme went through constant review and allowed the school to make improvements as it implemented it.

They noted that the results of the programme were better attendance and curriculum improvements that supported Māori achievement.

Deputy principal Heather McEwen said the school staff were “absolutely thrilled”.

“It’s receiving acknowledgement for the whole staff; we’ve worked really hard to put in meaningful change for our students.”

McEwen said the programme had helped students build transferable skills such as emotional literacy, resilience, and collaboration abilities.

Ministry of Education early learning and student achievement deputy secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid said the awards were a great opportunity to showcase the inspiring work of educators who had made a positive impact.

“These awards are about collaboration, and teachers working together and with their students and communities to make positive changes.”