School enrolment offer to out-of-zone child withdrawn legally

The High Court has ruled a Manawatū school was legally able to withdraw an offer of enrolment to an out-of-zone child to prevent overcrowding.

The courts have clarified the power of schools to withdraw offers of enrolment to children outside school zones, after a legal challenge by parents of an out-of-zone child backfired.

In this potentially precedent-setting judgment, released in July, Justice Simon France​ said the law enabled schools to block enrolment of out-of-zone children before they turn 5 in limited circumstances.

The names of the child, its parents and the Manawatū school were all permanently suppressed by the judge.

The parents’ eldest child attended the school as an out-of-zone student.

READ MORE:

* Settlement reached on contested sale of gifted school building

* Transgender students face 'hoops' to get into co-ed school, MP says

* Thousands of Christchurch students don't attend their local school



Another of the parents’ children turned 5 in 2021, and they wanted it to go to the same school.

The school principal wrote to the parents in August 2020, saying an application for the younger child to enrol was successful.

Despite the parents accepting the place, the principal withdrew the offer in March, before the younger child turned 5.

The principal said an unexpected amount of home zone enrolments kiboshed plans to take on out-of-zone students.

The law gives every New Zealand child free enrolment and education at any state school from their fifth birthday, but also restricts enrolment in primary schools until a child turns 5.

The law also allows schools to run enrolment schemes to avoid overcrowding, but those schemes must try to avoid excluding local students.

While the parents had no issue with the enrolment scheme and the law requiring home zone students to take priority, they appealed on the basis of the wording of the law.

A key part of the Education and Training Act said a home zone student was “entitled to enrol”, while an out-of-zone student who accepted an offered place was also “entitled to enrol”.

The parents’ submitted them taking up the offer from the principal for their youngest child meant the child had as much right to be enrolled as a home zone student.

That left the school having to take both the unexpected home zone students and out-of-zone students who had accepted places.

The school board and Secretary for Education argued no child younger than 5 could be enrolled, so it would be wrong to lock in enrolment before that.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Justice Simon France said schools likely had limited reasons to withdraw offers of enrolment to out-of-zone students who had already accepted places.

As the out-of-zone child was not yet 5, the offer could be withdrawn, they said.

The judge said the parents had a strong case, given the law seemed to suggest home zone students and out-of-zone students who accepted places had the same status.

But the law also stated the entitlement of home zone students to enrol did not kick in until they were 5.

If the parents’ argument was true, that meant an out-of-zone child younger than 5 had greater status than home zone children – something the judge said was inconsistent with the purpose of the law.

The idea of the Education and Training Act was to guarantee every child a school, with geographical proximity an important factor, the judge said.

Schools had to take into account the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and students, so allowing them to withdraw offers to out-of-zone children to avoid overcrowding was right.

Schools, however, could not simply just change their minds, the judge said.

For the school in question, the principal said it had the unprecedented situation of 13 unexpected home zone enrolments into a very large junior class.

While it was normal for out-of-zone students to expect pre-enrolment offers to be honoured, it would be wrong to expect them to be binding, the judge said.

“The circumstances in which an offer can be lawfully withdrawn are likely to be very limited.

“There is no doubt that the decision was properly taken in the present case.”