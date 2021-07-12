Marlborough's oldest school celebrates with a multicultural Matariki

Blenheim School celebrated Matariki with a multicultural day, including a Samoan umu tended to by school parents. Here, the umu is lifted from the ground.

Marlborough's oldest school marked Matariki with a multicultural celebration day with whānau, friends of the school, and the local community.

The celebration at Blenheim School was a blend of the cultures represented in their school community.

“We are really trying to embrace all the students,” acting principal Kellyann Thorstensen​ said.

“We have a huge percentage of Māori and Pasifika students at the school, and we're trying to blend all those cultures together. This is where the kids show pride in their culture.”

With the grounds at the school not deep enough to accommodate the traditional hangi, the school decided to instead celebrate with a Samoan umu.

Very similar to the hangi, the umu is constructed above ground rather than in the ground, and is traditionally covered with banana leaves rather than soil.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff A Pasifika group from Marlborough Boys College joined Blenheim School for their Matariki celebrations, performing a traditional Samoan sasa dance.

Samoan families in the school took command of the umu, dishing up a feast for all to enjoy. Students from the Community College, who partner with the school for various activities, were on hand to assist with lunch service.

The full day celebration started with breakfast, followed by a kapa haka, and numerous activities throughout the classrooms.

Following an end-of-term GRIT assembly, a dance group of Pasifika boys from Marlborough Boys' College entertained the school and visitors with a sāsā dance.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff Students from Community College assisted with the service of the umu at the primary school.

The sāsā showcases the culture with storytelling actions to demonstrate what is happening “right there and then”, programme advisor for Pasifika community Lapu Oliver​ explained.

The boys visit the school fortnightly to “hang out” with the kids and play games and sport with them. “It's a tuakana–teina (older sibling, young sibling) relationship, a kind of buddy-system,” Thorstensen said.

The dance the boys performed was first showcased at the recent variety concert hosted by the college, and formed part of their dance assessments.

“They're teaching the kids some dance for Marlborough Polyfest and getting a bit more skilled before performing again at the Polyfest,” Boys' College teacher Rachael Climo​ said, adding that the fortnightly visits to the Blenheim School were “a bit of community service.”