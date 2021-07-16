School's withdrawal of enrolment offer to out-of-zone child ruled illegal on appeal

The Court of Appeal has ruled a Manawatū school could not legally withdraw an offer of enrolment to an out-of-zone child due to an unexpected increase of in-zone enrolments.

A legal challenge by parents fighting to get their out-of-zone child into the same school as their elder sibling, after the school withdrew an offer of enrolment, has proven successful.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court judgment from earlier in July that the law enabled schools to block enrolment of out-of-zone children before they turn 5 in limited circumstances.

Justices Clifford Brown and David Goddard ruled a Manawatū school acted unlawfully when it withdrew an offer of enrolment after the child’s parents accepted it in 2020.

The names of the child, their parents and the Manawatū school are permanently suppressed.

The Court of Appeal will release its reasons shortly, but the High Court ruling outlines the case.

The parents’ oldest child already attended the school and they wanted to ensure their sibling could go to the same school when they turned 5 in 2021.

In August the school principal wrote to the parents to tell them an application for the younger child to enrol was successful.

The parents accepted the offer, only for it to be withdrawn in March before the child turned 5 and started school.

The principal explained more home-zone children had enrolled than expected and the school wanted to avoid overcrowding.

The law gives every New Zealand child free enrolment and education at any state school from their fifth birthday, but also restricts enrolment in primary schools until a child turns 5.

The law also allows schools to run enrolment schemes to avoid overcrowding, but those schemes must try to avoid excluding local students.

In a move that seemed to backfire at first, the parents took the school to court with a case based on the wording of the law.

The Education and Training Act said a home-zone pupil was “entitled to enrol” and used the same phrase for out-of-zone pupils who accepted an offered place.

The parents argued that meant their child has as much right to be enrolled at the school as a home-zone pupil.

Justice Simon France​ ruled against the family, although he felt they made a strong case.

However, the law also stated the entitlement of home-zone pupils to enrol did not kick in until they were 5.

France said their case implied an out-of-zone child younger than 5 had greater status than home-zone children, which was inconsistent with the purpose of the law.