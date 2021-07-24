Stressful wait for international student stuck overseas during Covid-19

Massey University PhD student, Haroon Qazi, was stuck in Pakistan for more than a year waiting to come back to New Zealand to resume his studies.

A short trip overseas for a wedding turned out to be a year of stress stuck away from New Zealand for a Massey University international student.

PhD student Haroon Qazi went home to Pakistan in February 2020 for his brother’s wedding, just before New Zealand went into Covid-19 lockdown, and was meant to be away for only a month.

But border closures meant he ended up stuck overseas for 13 months, a big interruption to his studies, before finally returning earlier this year.

Qazi was one of the quota of 1000 international students the Government allowed back into the country after Covid-19 closed the borders and pulled the handbrake up on the stream of students coming to New Zealand universities.

The whole time Qazi, originally from Lahore, was away he was wanting to get back to New Zealand as soon as possible. He was away with his wife, 3-year-old son, and daughter, who was born in November.

He was shortlisted to be part of the quota of students allowed back, then it was finally confirmed. Having completed part of his study played in his favour, but it wasn’t easy on his nerves.

“It was hard to get through that. You are with your family, your PhD has stopped, it’s not like a holiday.

“You are still stressed and you have something in your mind that you have to complete your PhD in time.”

His supervisor was supportive and he was able to do some work while he was away. His PhD completion date was extended by a year to 2023.

The family had to cancel their rental and move their belongings to a friend’s garage. Even his laptop was left behind.

When Qazi returned he was excited to get back to work.

His PhD, which is done through research centre the Riddet Institute, focuses on food technology and how food structures integrate in the human stomach.

Of the 1000 students allowed into New Zealand, about 160 are Massey students, which has been some help to the university.

David Unwin/Stuff Massey University vice-chancellor Jan Thomas says the lack of international students has been a financial challenge for the university.

Massey’s vice-chancellor Jan Thomas said some international students had come back, but no new international students had caused a “significant financial challenge”.

“Of course our [international] students are gradually all pipelining out and when the borders reopen we would expect to see returning students.

“At the moment the Government is prioritising the returning of students who have already commenced their study before Covid at senior level or who are nearing completion.”

She said she couldn’t predict what international students would go in the future due to travel or other costs.

The university reported a $6.1 million surplus for the year in its 2020 annual report, where income from international students and the provision of student accommodation and services was significantly down.

This was partly offset by savings in staff travel costs, an increase in domestic enrolments and asking staff to reduce leave.

Of the total 30,653 students in 2020, 4803 of them were international students, down from the 5375 target.

International students brought in $77m last year, compared with $84m the previous year.

Massey’s strength is its ability to offer online learning, something it did even before Covid-19 hit.

It has also recently opened two learning centres in China, which had been in the pipeline before the pandemic.

Thomas said the university would consolidate and make sure those two were high quality before looking at more.