New scholarship launched for promising business leaders at Canterbury University

Ben and Penny Gough are launching a new scholarship in partnership with the University of Canterbury.

A high-profile family has launched a new scholarship to give budding business leaders “outstanding experience”, financial support and leadership coaching.

The scholarship was launched by the Ben Gough Family Foundation in partnership with the University of Canterbury Business School on Tuesday evening.

It will be awarded to three master of business administration students each year.

Christchurch investor Ben Gough said the goal was to grow leadership in business by combining formal study with workshops, retreats and leadership mentoring.

“Leadership is critical to the success of every organisation, and we want to support courageous learners who are motivated to take their skills to the next level and have a positive impact on their community.”

The foundation’s philosophy was to take the best of Canterbury to the world and bring the best of the world to Canterbury, he said. The foundation would introduce the successful scholars to its network of contacts.

University of Canterbury director associate professor Michaela Balzarova thanked the foundation for setting up the scheme, and helping budding leaders develop skills to help them and the organisations they later work for succeed.

“Together we will deliver positive impact not only to the individuals receiving the scholarship, but also businesses and communities throughout Aotearoa New Zealand,” she said.

Each scholarship will cover a large portion of the recipient's course fees, and provide a bespoke course with Outward Bound and leadership coaching through Leadership Lab.

Scholars will also receive one-on-one mentoring with high-profile business leaders including Catherine Drayton, Guy Horrocks, Phil Veal, Rob Fyfe, Rob Waddell and Student Volunteer Army chief executive Sam Johnson.

Applications for the scholarship will open on August 1 and close on October 1 each year.

Gough, who comes from one of Christchurch's richest families, is a property investor and developer.

The Ben Gough Family Foundation is the philanthropic arm of his wife Penny's ventures, which includes investment company Tailorspace.