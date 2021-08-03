Students feel violated after school installs camera in female bathroom

Students and parents at Queen Elizabeth College in Palmerston North say they should have been consulted about a camera in a girls' bathroom.

Students have described being caught off-guard by a camera installed in a high school female bathroom.

Queen Elizabeth College principal Chris Moller​ says the camera was installed in response to $15,600 worth of extensive damage to the bathroom. But students and parents say they should have been consulted before its installation, with a meeting now planned to discuss the issue with whānau on Wednesday.

The camera was installed during the school holidays, positioned away from seeing inside the cubicles. But, for a week there was no signage alerting students to its presence.

Paige Bishop​, 17, said she entered the bathroom five days into term 3 to change into her school uniform.

READ MORE:

* Principals defend use of camera in bathroom

* School pool could solve city's lane space problem

* Queen Elizabeth College plants a community garden



SINEAD GILL/Stuff From left, Te Whaia Totoro, Sarah Christian, Jackie Christian, Christie Totoro, Roxanne Priest, Haven Bishop, Kehurangi Waaka-Priest and Jah Jah Waaka-Priest outside Queen Elizabeth College. They say they want the security camera removed.

As she lifted her shirt, she saw the camera in the reflection of the mirror.

“I fully freaked out, I didn't know who was watching me. I felt real violated,” she said.

“We should have been notified beforehand, it would have saved the big deal now.”

Jackie Christian​, 16, noticed the camera on the first day back at school, and “walked straight out” of the bathroom.

She didn't understand why the school had put the camera inside when there was already one outside the bathroom.

Supplied/Stuff The view of the school bathroom from the security camera.

A 'camera operating’ sign was installed on Monday, a week after term had resumed.

“I can't stop thinking about how many didn’t know. It’s violating,” Jackie said.

She now avoided the bathroom but said when she’d visited the gymnasium bathroom, further away, she was told off for not using one closer.

In the three years of having students at the school, parent Te Whaia Totoro said they hadn't heard vandalism was an issue.

Kehurangi Waaka-Priest​, 17, and Haven Bishop, 15, said the bathrooms were known for being “yuck” but couldn't recall extensive damage.

Supplied/Stuff The security camera in the girls' bathroom, from the view of students.

“There are holes in the ceiling, but they were made by mould... they’ve been there since I started school,” said Jackie.

Moller said over $11,300 had been spent on replastering and repainting the bathroom, including floors and ceilings damaged by rocks.

The rest was spent on replacing blocked pipes, broken locks and cleaning.

Jah Jah Waaka-Priest​, 17, said she would rather “hold it in” than use a bathroom with a camera in it.

She said fellow year 13 students had come up with a solution to the vandalism concerns.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The camera was installed over the school holidays.

Two minutes at the end of each class, a student could check on the bathroom and alert the school to any damage. A teacher could do a final check at the end of school, they said.

This would narrow the damage to one-hour blocks, meaning the corridor's camera could capture who had been inside the bathroom.

They planned on presenting this idea at a school meeting to discuss the camera on Wednesday.

“Most of us didn’t know vandalism was such a huge problem,” Jah Jah said. “We want to be a solution.”

Sarah Christian​, 17, said cameras should be a last resort.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth College principal Chris Moller has been praised for improving school culture, but parents say they should have been consulted on the installation of the camera.

Moller said signs had been ready but not installed before Monday because their caretaker had been on leave.

He hoped the camera would be an opportunity to discuss vandalism issues rather than privacy rights.

Parent Roxanne Priest​ said Moller was usually “amazing” at including whānau in school decisions, but parents thought a camera in the bathroom was “out the gate”.

“We love the school, and he's changed the culture of it... we all make mistakes and we learn,” she said.

Privacy Commissioner communications advisor Alix Chapman said their office had not received a formal complaint. And, because the school had installed a sign notifying students of the camera, it was now compliant with privacy laws.

Privacy concerns would be investigated if a complaint was laid.