Universities tweak relationships with China to protect academic freedom and autonomy

As Covid disrupts international education and research, a quiet but significant shift is happening on our campuses. Laura Walters looks at what universities are doing to protect sensitive IP and their own academic integrity.

Last year, New Zealand’s universities renewed their Confucius Institute agreements with the Chinese Communist Party.

Up until this point, Auckland, Canterbury and Victoria universities had held co-operation agreements with the institute’s state headquarters of Hanban. But amid global controversy, over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) using the Confucius Institutes as international propaganda tools, Hanban was quietly disestablished.

The CCP set up an NGO to take over the operation of the language and culture centres, in a bid to tackle the international PR disaster. And universities around the world, including New Zealand, re-worked their agreements.

And for the first time in the 13-year history of New Zealand’s CIs, universities added a paragraph designed to protect academic freedom and autonomy.

The paragraph states that the agreement does not affect, or in any way limit, the universities’ autonomy or academic and intellectual freedom, including its research, teaching and operations.

While it is one paragraph, the addition is symbolic of a broader shift by academic institutions.

Ahead of Covid-19, New Zealand’s international education market was valued at $5 billion. In 2018, China and India accounted for almost 50 per cent of all international students. Chinese students brought in almost $1.8b.

While Covid has disrupted one of the country’s biggest markets, international education and research collaborations continue to be a core part of university business.

Sydney Morning Herald In 2018, China and India accounted for almost half of all international students studying in New Zealand.

Beyond economic benefits, academic institutions are a key component in expanding soft power. Welcoming international students and visiting researchers helps export a country’s values, build diplomatic ties, and cement person-to-person and business-to-business relationships.

In China’s case, universities sit at the heart of the government’s united front work.

Until recently, China's involvement has not been an area of public concern. But as universities are forced to rethink international education strategies, they could make a subtle but notable shift in how they interact with their largest market.

This led to changes in universities’ internal processes and safeguards around research and business collaborations; it’s seen partnerships with Chinese entities end; and a general re-balance in a bid to protect sensitive IP and academic integrity.

It’s no coincidence these changes are happening while the Labour Government is shoring up its China strategy, and making firmer public statements on human rights abuses and known cyber-attacks.

The idea of espionage or spying playing out on university campuses is not new. During the Vietnam War, the New Zealand Government spied on its own universities. But the issue has been brought to the fore thanks to the CCP’s use of relationships with international universities to access data and potential dual-use technology, build financial reliance, and influence the thinking of overseas populations.

In 2020, University of Canterbury China expert Anne-Marie Brady wrote a parliamentary select committee submission focusing on the links between our universities, and academic and business institutions linked to the Chinese military (the People’s Liberation Army, or PLA).

Nick Perry/AP University of Canterbury Professor Anne-Marie Brady.

The submission outlined examples where those relationships risk the CCP accessing military-sensitive technology and know-how, in breach of New Zealand’s international obligations.

While many technologies could have military applications, some research is particularly sensitive and can be repurposed into missile technology, for example. This discussion comes as the world watches the CCP prepare to expand its nuclear arsenal.

While Brady's submission created some controversy, within six months, the Government updated export controls on sensitive technology, and the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and Universities NZ issued trusted research guidelines and information on foreign interference.

That guidance draws on work by the UK’s Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure, adapted for New Zealand.

It details threats faced by the academic sector and includes information about how academic institutions can identify risks and protect themselves, while ensuring academic freedoms are maintained.

Institutions that responded to questions from Stuff say the guidance led to them changing safeguards and risk assessments , or helped clarify areas where more attention was needed.

Director-general Rebecca Kitteridge says the NZSIS has been quite open about how the academic sector, including institutions, employees, and students, are targets of foreign interference.

This may involve efforts to suppress or counter dissenting and unfavourable views of certain governments. Such activity is clearly inconsistent with academic freedom and New Zealand’s values, as well as being damaging to the country’s economy and security, she says.

Threats identified by the spy agency also include targeting of sensitive technology areas, particularly research collaborations by academic institutions on technology, which may have a dual-use, both in civil, military or security applications.

Kitteridge says the NZSIS has made “significant efforts” to raise awareness of these threats, including in academia. So far, the new guidance and engagement with institutions have been well-received.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Security for NZSIS Rebecca Kitteridge.

Meanwhile, Victoria University of Wellington Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford​ calls for a measured, but not naive, approach regarding foreign interference.

“When our spy agencies see malevolent state actors, we're seeing families and their loved children, and it's a very different worldview,” Guilford says.

“So, for us, keeping these relationships going is what a nation should do if it wants to turn its back on aggression and war, because these are the sort of things that bind and meld countries, and build tolerance.”

SUPPLIED Victoria University of Wellington vice-chancellor Grant Guilford.

In talking about foreign interference in relation to academia, the NZSIS is careful to note it does not talk publicly about specific countries – a disclaimer expected at a time of extreme sensitivity following the Government’s attribution of recent cyber-attacks to the Chinese state – an attribution the Chinese Embassy denies.

Universities are employing a similarly cautious approach.

Given China’s track record of turning off the international student tap in retaliation to public criticism, it’s unsurprising universities tread carefully.

Behind the scenes, academic institutions are taking stock of their relationships with China, and putting in place more rigorous risk assessments.

Sources say there has been a senior management directive for Victoria University of Wellington’s (VUW) Robinson Research Institute to cut ties with China, owing to the sensitive nature of the technology being developed.

The university says the institute has largely completed the collaborative part of a superconducting train transformer project with Beijing Jiaotong University (medium-risk for defence research), but has ongoing obligations.

“Robinson has research relationships with many international institutions and these wax and wane over time,” it says. The university says it no longer has an active relationship with Xidian University, which is seen as posing very high-risk, with secret security credentials and defence laboratories. But it has undertaken a new agreement for a cross-cultural communications programme with Zhejiang University.

VUW says as a general rule, its “academic staff do not undertake research on armaments or other military technologies for any nation, and were any relationships unwittingly entered into by our staff that were directly supportive of military applications they would be terminated by the university”.

Stuff understands the University of Canterbury recently cut relations with the Harbin Institute of Technology – deemed to be a high-risk, PLA-connected university – as well as distancing its rocket programme from China.

Risks of foreign interference go beyond risky research relationships. The country has also become increasingly aware of cyber-attacks, following breaches in departments holding sensitive information, including DHBs and the NZX.

Universities see cyber-breaches as high risk to their sensitive intellectual property, with firewalls being probed on a minute-by-minute basis. And while it’s difficult to attribute cyber-attacks to any country or government, our universities face attempted attacks originating from China, Russia and North Korea, as well as the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, a recent RNZ story also put old-fashioned spying in the spotlight, after lecturers alleged Chinese spies were attending classes.

Following the story, universities identified examples where students had entered lectures they were not enrolled in, and in some cases asserted their political views.

While the institutions say this did not constitute state-sanctioned spying, that does not recognise the CCP’s multi-faceted united front work programme, which includes controlling and monitoring overseas ethnic Chinese students and scholars, and utilising them in its global influence operations.

VUW’s Guilford says the universities have a deep knowledge of China, and are aware of the potential risks of international education and research collaboration.

Other than Kiwi exporters, universities have the deepest knowledge of China, the systems and the people. And more than 30 years of relationships provide a good base to move forward through a politically tumultuous time.

Guilford says he’s confident the country’s universities can continue to have a relationship with the Chinese people, and China’s universities, in a way that’s open and beneficial, without risking sensitive research, or the country’s diplomatic values.

The vice-chancellor’s comments are despite recent, and marked, changes to the China relationship. He puts this down to a general growing anxiety about China, thanks to closed borders, a lack of China knowledge in broader society, and wrongful villianising of Chinese people throughout the pandemic.

“The key point for me was that I’m concerned that there’s this McCarthy-ist-type rise and fear of Chinese people, as opposed to legitimate, grounded concerns about some of the actions of the Chinese government.”

The future shape of the international education sector may look different due to Covid-19’s impact on travel and building relationships; the move away from a low-value, high-volume strategy; and a rebalance away from the riskier Chinese market. But universities say that doesn’t mean research collaborations and welcoming Chinese students is a thing of the past.

“What we are wanting to do is continue to build and maintain those people-to-people links that pour oil on troubled waters, that grow global tolerance through our teaching programmes.”