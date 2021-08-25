Covid-19: NZQA high school exams pushed back by two weeks due to lockdown

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins head the lockdown briefing for August 25.

NZQA announced on Wednesday night that exams for secondary students will be pushed back by two weeks as a result of alert level 4 lockdown.

The decision was made to give students and schools more time to prepare for the end of the year.

NZQA exams for students studying level 1, 2 or 3 NCEA will now be held between November 23 and December 14.

For students handing in visual arts portfolios, the due date has also been extended by two weeks.

The NCEA Mathematics Common Assessment Task (MCAT) that all level 1 students partake in will also be delayed by two weeks.

NZQA is working with the government to possibly reintroduce learning recognition credits or make changes to the thresholds for endorsements and university entrances (UE) as it monitors alert levels.

Learning recognition credits were introduced in 2020 as a response to the country’s first alert level 4 lockdown.

The credits introduced a system for every five credits earned, one more credit was given.

Any more changes will be considered as NZQA and the Ministry of Education work with the minister’s professional advisory group.

Students who can’t attend end-of-year exams due to disruptions, such as Covid-19, are eligible for a derived grade, a mark based on the student’s work throughout the year.

In 2020, changes to UE included earning 12 NCEA credits in three UE approved subjects, which is originally 14 credits per subject.

New Zealand is in alert level 4 as more than 200 people in Auckland and Wellington test positive for the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

About 21 per cent of the cases are between the ages of 10 and 19, with nine Auckland high schools as of Wednesday being at the centre of the outbreak.