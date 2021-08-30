Museums offered free passes to mark 150 years since Sir Ernest Rutherford's birth

Ernest Rutherford was awarded the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1908 and was the first person to split the atom.

Monday marks 150 years since the birth of Sir Ernest Rutherford, and a special gift to celebrate the occasion is being made with the aim of inspiring a new generation of scientists.

Rutherford, the son of a Nelson dairy farmer, was awarded the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1908 and later became the first person to split the atom.

To mark his the day of his birth – 150 years ago on August 30, 1871 – the Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonic and Quantum Technologies is giving away family passes to two museums: Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) and Otago Museum’s Tūhura.

Each museum, which had a formal agreement with the Dodds-Walls Centre, was offered 150 passes to give to families, centre director Professor David Hutchinson said.

A large focus for the Dodd-Walls Centre was atomic and optical physics, especially relating to low temperature atomic physics and quantum optics, which was directly because of Rutherford’s work and influence, Hutchinson said.

“Sir Ernest Rutherford was Aotearoa’s first Nobel Prize winner and his achievements have paved the way for many of the breakthroughs and technologies that we take for granted today.

“What better way to mark his achievements than by trying to introduce the next generation to the amazing possibilities that science offers.”

Otago Museum’s Dr Craig Grant said the institution would give its free passes to school students.

“We hope that this initiative, as well as sparking interest and passion for science for some of our youngsters, will also help schools themselves.”

MOTAT museum experience general manager Sally Manuireva said: “Rutherford’s had a profound impact on science and as a country we’re all so proud of his achievements.

“This is a chance to help to encourage the next generation to engage in science and technology and perhaps one day build on his legacy.”

Otago Museum would give away 50 family passes in three ballots, held six months apart, and schools could apply for five passes each per ballot.

The first ballot opens on Monday.

MOTAT would award family passes through its Auckland school network.