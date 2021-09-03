Moving school holidays would take pressure off lockdown juggle, parents say

Children of essential workers welcomed back to school as parts of New Zealand return to level 3.

Parents struggling to balance work and homeschooling say moving the school holidays forward would take the pressure off.

National wants the Government to look seriously into moving holidays earlier so children won’t have another two weeks at home soon after lockdown.

The next term holidays are set to start on October 1, when many expect Auckland will have emerged from its current alert level 4 lockdown.

Last year, the Government moved the term 1 holiday forward to coincide with the first lockdown, but it appears unlikely that will happen again.

This means parents may have to once again sort out childcare for younger children and kids could stay out of the classroom for a very long time.

For special needs teacher Clare Laing, every day is a balancing act between the needs of her students and her two daughters, one of whom has autism.

Supplied Clare Laing is struggling to balance homeschooling her two daughters with the demands of working as a special needs teacher.

Her eldest daughter is quite behind her classmates due to autism and learning disabilities. With remote learning pitched at the whole-class level, Laing finds herself having to either set other work or do the tasks alongside her.

Juggling teaching and childcare can be “really hard”, she said, but having the school holidays in lockdown would bring some reprieve.

“I’m struggling to take on both roles. It’d be nice to break out the board games and the walks for a couple of weeks.”

Mother of two Rebecca has dropped her hours as a chartered accountant from 30 to 25 during lockdown to cope with the demands of having a 5 and 7-year-old.

She said while her boss has been understanding about her working flexibly, it was unlikely she’d be able to get annual leave approved during the school holidays because lockdown had put them behind.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do,” she said.

“If the school holidays were in lockdown, having no school work would take some of the pressure off.”

Jessica Lewis/unsplash Parents say bringing the school holidays forward would make their lives easier.

They will “get through it”, she said, but there are other parents who would not be getting a full wage during lockdown, who could be expected back at work right when their children were going on holiday.

National’s education spokesman Paul Goldsmith said shifting the holidays should seriously be considered.

“It's much more difficult for students and teachers to work remotely. Not withstanding the great efforts of some schools and teachers it is just harder,” Goldsmith said.

“Absolutely the Government should be considering moving the holidays around.

“They may be complications around NCEA timetables – but if it can be done it should be done.”

Hipkins all but dismissed the idea when asked about it on Wednesday.

“Moving school holiday dates is incredibly challenging, and it’s even more challenging where the proposal would be to do that for one part of the country and not for another part of the country,” Hipkins said.

President of teachers’ union NZEI Te Riu Roa, Liam Rutherford, said the union did not have an official position on whether the holidays should move.

“Teachers are like every other worker who is trying to work from home around the needs of their own families,” he said.

“Moving the school holidays would have pros and cons for families and for teachers and schools’ term planning, particularly in regions outside Auckland that expect to be out of lockdown in the coming weeks.”

The Ministry of Education’s Andrea Schollmann said the situation this year was different from when holidays were moved last year, and it was not currently being considered.

“The NCEA external assessment changes have been planned around keeping term dates as they are, and parents will already have put in place childcare plans for the October holidays.

“So, while we all know that Covid-19 can change things quickly, we don’t expect to need to move the school holidays at this stage.”