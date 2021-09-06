Manawatū schools look to return to self governance

Woodville School has had a statutory manager in place since June.

Three Manawatū primary schools are working their way back to self governance after Ministry of Education intervention.

Ōhau School in Horowhenua has been appointed a commissioner, while Woodville School in Tararua, and Tangimoana School in rural Manawatū are under statutory management.

Kevin Palmer was appointed commissioner of Ōhau School in April and the school board of trustees was disestablished. He takes on the board’s responsibilities until a new board is elected.

Palmer said the ministry and the New Zealand School Trustees Association had been working with the school about governance and operational matters since October last year.

“Disharmony between board members had been escalating and the board was suffering in the absence of clear leadership and a shared understanding of board roles and responsibilities.

“There were risks associated with IT security management issues, staff employment procedures, management of complaints, concerns, and the strategic management of the school's finances.”

He said a new board election may be considered during the ministry’s review period in April and was confident the school would have progressed significantly by then.

He asked the school community to be supportive, and he wanted to minimise distractions for staff so they could focus on teaching and meeting pupils’ needs.

Palmer wanted ideas from parents and the community to help his decision-making. The school has again engaged with local iwi.

There would be changes to the school’s teaching and learning, including improving education, providing professional development for staff and developing a localised curriculum.

“There are many wonderful aspects to this school, but there are also some things that need to be reviewed and strengthened.”

The school held a parents' meeting before lockdown where parents expressed their concerns, particularly about teachers leaving and school communication.

He asked people to reserve judgment until the progress gained momentum, which would benefit the children.

Wayne Gribble has been the statutory manager at Woodville School since June. He said school boards sometimes needed support to understand the complexities of running a school.

There was no specific reason for the intervention, but Gribble said he would work on things like financial and property management.

He had powers of finance, employment, and curriculum and student achievement. The school board was keen to return to self-management, he said.

“ I found the board in good heart and really willing to understand their role a bit better.”

David Unwin/Stuff Tangimoana School has had a statutory manager in place since January.

Roz Mexted, the statutory manager at Tangimoana, has been in place since February.

She was working with a board with three new members, and supporting a new principal.

“They need to learn about governance. I’m working mainly with the board and with curriculum development.”

Mexted, who has powers of governance, employment and curriculum, said it was good to support boards and staff, so they could grow.

There was no definitive point for the intervention, but the school had made progress, she said.

The Ministry of Education’s deputy secretary sector of enablement and support Helen Hurst said most schools operated successfully, but a small number developed areas of concern that needed outside help.

An intervention, which was a last resort, brought expertise and a fresh perspective, she said.

“We’re working closely with these schools to bring them back to self-governance as soon as possible. We review interventions at least annually.”