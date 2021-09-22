New broom goes through Feilding childcare centre

Nevaeh Dempsey, 3, plays at the new Feilding childcare centre Cribs to Crayons.

The manager of a new Feilding childcare centre is keen to show it is nothing like its predecessor, which had its licence removed.

Pitter Patter Education Centre in Feilding lost its licence in March for failing to meet conditions set by the Ministry of Education.

The centre was closed for three weeks in November when the ministry suspended its licence after receiving complaints of negative behaviour and unprofessionalism. It was given a provisional licence and had conditions to meet for the full licence to be reinstated, but the conditions were not met.

The centre was sold and is now operating as a completely new entity, Cribs to Crayons, which has been refurbished and has all new staff. The spacious centre is bright and warm.

Manager Kelly-Marie Brabyn wanted people to know the centre was completely different from Pitter Patter.

She hoped people would send their children to the centre, but understood some may have been wary.

“At the beginning it did feel like that. Like we had to prove ourselves that we weren't who they were.

“You can see that [the] children are all happy.”

The centre is licenced for 70 children, but has about 18 now, and others are starting soon.

All the families are new except one who previously attended Pitter Patter, Brabyn said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cribs to Crayons head teacher Tayla Greaves with 11-month-old Blake Whitehouse.

“Some other centres suggested people come to us, which has been really nice. A family is here that was in my centre [where I worked] a couple of years ago.”

Brabyn, who lives in Feilding, said it was nice to be operating a centre in her community.

“It’s all about relationships. Relationships are really important.”

Since Cribs to Crayons bought the centre, the buildings have been refurbished.

New heat pumps have been installed, new carpet laid, bathrooms redone, rooms repainted and new furniture and toys brought in.

There is also a new kitchen where staff prepare fresh food for the children every day.

The centre is working on a morning pickup service.

Cribs to Crayons has Auckland owners and has another centre in Hastings.

The Feilding centre opened for two days before the Covid-19 lockdown, but opened again when New Zealand moved to alert level 3.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cribs to Crayons manager Kelly-Marie Brabyn works with Kayah Balsara, 4.

A spokeswoman for the Teaching Council said the Pitter Patter case was still being “considered” so could not provide specific details about ongoing matters, including a timeframe.

Pitter Patter was assessed by the ministry in January and 33 breaches of regulations of licencing criteria were found in health and safety, premises and facility, curriculum and governance and management.

The ministry issued a provisional licence and the centre was given conditions it had to meet within a timeframe. Three had to be met by February 22 and March 8.

The conditions were the health and safety of the equipment and facilities, hygienic preparation, storage and serving of food, and the quality of food.

But Pitter Patter didn't meet the conditions and the ministry told the centre on March 19 it would cancel the licence.

The ministry referred complaints to the police, but the police did not pursue an investigation.