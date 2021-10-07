No need for teacher vaccine mandate, kaiako will do the right thing - Hamilton principal

Most teachers want to protect their students, Rhode Street School principal Shane Ngatai says.

Teachers don’t need a mandate to get vaccinated, Hamilton principals say, because most have already already done it to protect their students.

The call for a mandate came after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a three-step plan to ease restrictions in Auckland, that included opening early childhood centres.

Chris Hipkins said at Wednesday’s press conference the government was consulting on a mandate, and it would be taken to cabinet next week.

Rhode Street School principal Shane Ngatai didn’t see the need for vaccinations to be compulsory for teachers.

“I am pretty confident the majority of my staff are vaccinated.”

“Most teachers are vaccinated anyway, and they want to protect their kids and their families. It’s really about doing the right thing.”

It was not only teachers, but teacher aides and caretakers who would need to get the jab, he said.

And while staff members can be asked if they are vaccinated, they’re not obliged to answer and the union, school trustees, and the Ministry of Education said principals have no right to stop them from working, Ngatai said.

“Any principal would ask the question. You want to know.”

Ngatai said the message from Ardern had been clear – it was important to get vaccinated.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton East School principal Pippa Wright said her school was following all Ministry of Education advice, but she would not want to be policing whether staff were vaccinated.

Hamilton East School principal Pippa Wright would not want to be policing whether staff were vaccinated or not.

She was concerned about the risk of Covid-19 spreading, and followed all the Ministry of Health guidelines to keep children and staff safe.

“I’m always concerned about it, but I try not to catastrophise it.”

Children were not capable of wearing masks, because they touched them and took them on and off and swapped them, she said.

Some children did however wear them, and some staff chose to wear them as well.

Parents stayed outside the school gates and wore masks, and cleaning was a priority.

Teaching union the NZ Educational Institute (NZEI) says it has always encouraged members to get vaccinated.

However, if the Government makes a health order mandating vaccination, that advice will have the support of the NZ Educational Institute, a union for primary and early childhood teachers, a spokeswoman said.

“We have always encouraged our members to get vaccinated to help protect themselves, their colleagues and in particular our younger tamariki who are currently unvaccinated.”

The spokeswoman said the public health evidence was that adult-to-child transmission of Covid-19 was more common than child-to-adult.

Talk of vaccine mandates began as Auckland early childhood centres prepared to reopen, and parents had no way of knowing whether teachers were vaccinated.

Parents had been ringing centres and asking, according to Sue Kurtovich, acting chief executive of the Early Childhood Council.

Privacy issues were a minefield, she said, and if centres wanted to limit certain tasks to vaccinated staffers, it would have to be written into policies and employment agreements.

There would be an added “layer of protection” if all workers, including cooks and administration staff, were vaccinated, childcare expert and ChildForum chief executive Dr Sarah Alexander said.

If vaccines aren’t mandated, parents “should have the right to know” the status of the people caring for their children, she said.