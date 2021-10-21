'Unexpected spike' causes headache for online exam takers at Otago University

University students in Otago are sitting their exams online this year. (Stock image).

The first day of online exams at the University of Otago started with an outage.

A third-year science student told Stuff she experienced an outage at the start of her online exam on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to Covid-19, all exams were being held online, and students could complete them either outside the university or at the tertiary institution.

The student, who declined to be named, said she was sitting her exam at home when the outage happened. It lasted about 20 minutes.

The time was added to the end of the exam, she said.

University of Otago deputy vice-chancellor Professor Pat Cragg said a technical outage to the Blackboard platform affected online exams.

“I thought it would be useful to let you know what happens in situations like this for online exams – they are treated in the same way as if a fire alarm went off in an in-person exam,” Cragg wrote in an email to students.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Thousands of University of Otago students are completing their end-of-year exams online due to Covid-19.

The outage was caused by an “unexpected spike” in demand on Blackboard that was unrelated to the university's exams and happened just before 2.30pm.

Affected students were given an extra hour for their exam because Blackboard was affected for about that long.

The disruption would also be taken into account by academic staff when marking exams, and those who felt they may have been particularly affected compared to their peers could apply for special consideration.

To minimise the risk of the problem happening again, the tertiary institution had “significantly increased the capacity of Blackboard and will continue to closely monitor its performance”.

Cragg said 1147 students were working on 15 exams through Blackboard at the time of the outage.

Some 13,489 Otago students will complete exams between October 20 and November 13.

The science student said she got nervous before exams, and Wednesday's incident had caused her extra stress.

She was frustrated the outage was not acknowledged by the tertiary institution until more than 24 hours later.