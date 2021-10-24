The lost generation: How some students are left behind in widening Covid divide

By the time Auckland senior students return to school on Tuesday, they will have spent the equivalent of an entire school term away from the classroom. With other Auckland pupils still away from school, there are fears that Covid is creating an educational divide, especially in south Auckland. Sarah Catherall reports.

Te Rongopai McNaught​ is worried her marks have slipped because of two years of school closures wrought by five lockdowns.

The head girl at James Cook High School in South Auckland, Te Rongopai is anxious about returning to class on Tuesday, but wants to be a role model to other students who might stay away because they’re nervous. Her sister, Matakorama, in Year 12, plans to stay learning at home because she’s scared of Covid, even though the family is double vaxxed.

Te Rongopai McNaught (standing), with her sister Matakorama

The decile-1 college is anticipating that two-thirds of 670 senior students will come back on Tuesday. The rest will remain learning online, as they stay away out of fear of either failing or because of Covid. Some will juggle jobs, including as essential workers. McNaught knows two friends who have left school for full-time work to support their families.

“I find that very sad. We were so close to graduating.’’

She says: “I found lockdown really hard. I learn a lot more in the classroom and talking with my friends. It’s much better in the classroom. Online it’s so hard to concentrate because there are distractions. My learning compared to at school is really low now, and I hate that.’’

Year 13 was supposed to be the best year of Te Rongopai’s schooling. She was excited when she was named head girl last year, out of 198 students. The school managed to get a ball, but other events have been cancelled or postponed. Along with hoping her peers will be back ready to sit their NCEA exams rather than dropping out, she hopes to run the school talent quest and an end-of-year assembly before the year is out.

Te Rongopai McNaught is the head girl at James Cook High School in Manurewa.

But most of her focus is on ensuring senior students stay in the school system. Her principal, Grant McMillan, knows students who are juggling jobs and logging in at night - one did an assignment this week at 2am. For that reason, the school will do everything it can to keep all senior students engaged: evening online classes (staff will be on roster), extra workshops over the summer holidays, and offering private help.

He says: “We don’t want to force a choice for our students. I’m not going to lose a single student because we forced an arbitrary decision on them. We are adapting to fit in with their responsibilities. I’m going to get them to university in March or to that apprenticeship in January.’’

He’s aware that many students won’t have done much in the term. He has told staff to assume the students have done nothing, and to start Tuesday classes like that. With some of the school community staying at home and some leaving school to work, he’s concerned that NCEA exams are still on.

Grant McMillan has told teachers to assume students have done nothing during lockdown.

“The break our students have had is longer than the summer term break. Students don’t come back from the summer term break and remember what they’ve learned in December.

“We don’t want young people pulling out or withdrawing because of their fears.’’

Te Rongopai says: “A lot of students have reached out to us as leaders about wellbeing. A lot of students have been working, so they’ve missed out on learning. A lot of students are stressed about exams and how they will get through.’’

Auckland students, particularly those in south Auckland, are being called the lost generation: a cohort of students who have missed out on chunks of in-class schooling for two years; a disadvantage that has blown out through this latest lockdown. The equivalent of a school term wiped out has exasperated all the educational inequities that existed before.

Principals and educators are mixed about whether seniors should go back on Tuesday. Some principals and the Post-Primary Teachers Association are calling for some NCEA exams to be scrapped or postponed. Two schools have said they’ll keep their gates closed. ERO is worried that Auckland students are slipping behind students in other parts of the country.

Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is increasing the entitlement Auckland students will get for learning recognition credits.

These pressures are being particularly felt in south Auckland. After last year’s lockdowns, ERO found that Covid impacted on student engagement, attendance, learning and wellbeing last year. Students suffered from Māori, Pacific Island and low-income communities suffered the most, and were less likely to engage with online learning.

Ruth Shinoda, ERO’s Deputy Chief Executive, says research to date indicates that Auckland students will face particular challenges from this lockdown. NCEA students are likely to be the most impacted and may struggle.

Some Māori and Pacific students may need additional support. Schools in lower socio-economic communities will be the most in need of help. Attendance is likely to be a problem, as not all students will go back to school or attend regularly.

“We would expect to see heightened anxiety about Covid from students as they return to onsite schooling,’’ she says.

Covid’s uneven impact

Covid’s impact on school students depends where you live in Auckland. At decile-9 Macleans College​, principal Steve Hargreaves has counted more than 90 per cent online engagement and attendance during this lockdown.

The students who have suffered the most are those who need to be in an art or technology room to finish projects, those with learning challenges, and those with mental health issues who might not have engaged because Covid has made them more anxious. The college’s school counsellors have never been busier helping anxious and stressed students via Zoom.

Steve Hargreaves thinks it's too early to say whether Auckland students have been left worse off by lockdowns.

“But some students like learning independently, and they prefer learning online. Most of our students are able to work from home very well.’’

He thinks it’s too early to say if lockdowns has left Auckland students worse off than those in the rest of the country, but it’s a different picture for schools in disadvantaged communities.

“The effects will be felt unequally across schools,’’ says Hargreaves, who also heads the regional Auckland Secondary Schools’ Principals’ Association.

A parent of a student at decile 10 Western Springs College, who did not wish to be named, is delighted her double-vaxxed son is heading back to school. However, he has already achieved excellence endorsed - the top mark - in his level 2 NCEA subjects and doesn’t need to work hard now or to sit exams.

The student says: “I do think it’s been hard learning online though. I learn a lot more at school and I found it really hard to focus. The days dragged on. I also found some of my teachers had their kids at home with them. One had to leave a session because her baby was crying.’’

There are some carrots for Auckland students. They’ll be eligible for extra learning recognition credits, and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has confirmed students in Northland, Auckland and Waikato will be able to get unexpected-event grades if they can’t attend an exam because of Covid.

At decile-4 Avondale College, Delores Lesatele is double vaxxed and desperate to get back to school on Tuesday, although she is nervous about Covid as her 78-year-old grandfather lives with her family.

The Year 13 prefect says: “I’ve missed school a lot. I can get distracted at home.’’

Sisters Delores, left, and Catherine Lesatele are excited at the prospect of returning to school on Tuesday.

Delores’s biggest stress is the amount of face-to-face and classroom time she has missed in the latest lockdown - adding up to a quarter of the school year. The 17-year-old hopes to get excellence endorsed in Level 3 NCEA, and is relying on her level 3 exams to achieve that grade. She has a scholarship to study at Auckland University next year, but still hopes to get the grades she aspires for.

“Lockdown has affected us in our school work. It’s really different being at home without a face-to-face teacher to help you,’’ she says. “If you have a question, it’s really hard when so many of you are online. It’s hard being motivated and looking at a screen for so long.’’

Her younger sister Catherine, in Year 11, is also looking forward to finally returning to school. Their mother, Sulieti, works as a machine operator on the graveyard shift, from midnight till 8am, while their father, Michael, also works night shift. That means the girls’ parents are both at home during the day, which Delores says is a good thing.

Catherine, left, and Delores Lesatele found it helpful having their parents at home during the day during lockdown.

“Mum always makes sure we’re doing our school work.’’

Being at home means she has not been able to finish her art board, and she’s worried she’s going to fall behind.

“It sucks that the school year has ended like this,’’ says Delores. “I didn’t expect it would drag on for so long. But I was really surprised we are going back. I thought they’d just keep us at home for the rest of the year.’’

‘It feels like too much of a risk’

Based on previous lockdowns, some principals are expecting not all students will turn up. Again, it depends on the community.

At Papatoetoe High School, head boy Flo Akauola has decided not to go back to school on Tuesday. He hasn’t enjoyed distance learning, but his mother is worried about rising Covid cases.

Says Flo: “We have a big bubble, and it feels like too much of a risk. We have my aunty, uncle and my grandma. We’re all double vaxxed, but it still feels like too much of a risk.’’

Flo Akauola has decided not to go back to school on Tuesday, because it's "too much of a risk".

He has already passed NCEA level 3 and hopes to study social work next year. But he knows students who will be relying on their NCEA results even when they might not have had the opportunity to engage in distance learning like other students.

“I know a few friends who are personally struggling. It’s a year of being interrupted.’’

Akauola has seen the full impact of lockdowns and impact on educational achievement in his community. Some students don’t have devices or wifi. He knows students who have dropped out for jobs and won’t return.

“I think it’s much harder for students in my community to set up boundaries around work and life. I know of students who had to work for their whānau.’’

His principal Vaughan Couillault​, who also heads the national Secondary Principals’ Association of NZ, talks about the difficulty in running online classes for some students over the past two years - attendance and engagement at his school was about 50 per cent, compared with 85 per cent when schools are open; a rate that varies incredibly across Auckland. He expects some of his students won’t return on Tuesday - 55 per cent came back after the last lockdown.

Vaughan Couillault at the gates of Papatoetoe High School after a Covid case was linked to the school in February.

Professor Carol Mutch, associate dean in education at Auckland University, has studied the impact of lockdowns on student performance and says that senior students and students in low-income communities have come away the worst off.

“Year 13s have had two years of disruption and I can see why the Government has been trying to get them back to school.’’

And while it’s too soon to say if inequities will show up in NCEA results, she says: “I suspect that will be the case. But rather than looking to blame anyone we should be thinking: how do we take this information and learn from it? Can employers be more flexible rather than looking at grades?

“We need to think of the next few years: opportunities for second-chance learning and keeping students in the education system as best we can.’’

Meanwhile, parents and educators are now waiting for a government decision about when younger pupils will return to school.

Professor Mutch suggests caution, saying primary-school-aged brains “are pliable, and they are always learning’’.

“Yes they need to know how to read and write, but we want healthy, well-functioning, happy young people who are engaged in learning, and to make that a focus when they return to school.’’