Covid-19: Government pencils November 15 for primary school return

Chris Hipkins announces an indicative start date of November 15 for the remainder of students in Auckland schools.

Primary school students in alert level 3 could return to class in just over a couple of weeks, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

An "indicative" date for a “staged return” has been set for November 15 – which could see students attending on different days to reduce numbers in classrooms at one time.

“I acknowledge restrictions are challenging on wellbeing and getting back to school, we want to see that happen as soon as possible,” said Hipkins at Wednesday’s 1pm press conference.

“It’s likely the options [we] explore include students attending on different days, as well as more learning outside.”

But beyond that, there was scant detail, with Hipkins saying the Government is seeking feedback from the sector over potential requirements and the timeframe.

The current school term ends on December 17, which would mean school years 1-6 would spend about a month in the classroom before the end of the year.

Alan McIntyre, principal of Owairoa Primary School in Howick, said many parents feel anxious about the prospect of kids returning to school.

“There’s some initial problems with the whole thing with different students on different days – families will have kids home on some days, gone other days. Teachers have their own kids at home as well,” McIntyre said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff An "indicative" start date has been set for November 15 – which could see students attending on different days to reduce the numbers of students in the classroom at one time.

“Teachers already have the problem of doubled workloads, with teachers running an online program as well as those in person. It's a big ask.”

However, McIntyre said students returning to school as a positive – the school has already hosted six “bubble classes” for children of essential workers.

“As a teacher, I need to look after my kids online, do teaching online but have to look after kids in bubble classes. Some consultation is needed, it's really important especially considering Auckland’s situation.”

Karl Vasau, principal of Rowandale Primary School said staff were focused less on bridging the gap on learning and more so on creating “special memories” with students.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Government is in the process of consulting with school principals on the logistics of students returning to the classroom.

“I'm happy there's actually a date that's been set, even though it's tentative to work towards kids getting to school,” said Vasau.

“Whatever capacity we get kids back to school, we're not bothered about bridging the gaps, but we're focused on wellbeing and making amazing memories of finishing the year. We'll work hard to offer something amazing for our children who do return.”

Vasau said because the school noticed students took a while to fully return during the first lockdown, they won’t be rushing parents to feel comfortable sending their children this time around.

“It's important whatever the ‘why’ is, is it to fill the gap for learning or to grow the love of learning? If it is that, we can take our time to support the families that do take longer,” said Vasau.

“Lots of our kids have a better understanding of what Covid is, we've all learnt a lot from this.”

High schools across Auckland reopened their doors on Tuesday. Hipkins announced year 11 to year 13 students would be given the right to return to prepare for their upcoming NCEA exams.

Exams begin for senior students in November.