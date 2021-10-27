Covid-19: 'Indicative' start date set by government for primary school students

Primary school students could be returning to their classrooms from mid-November, Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

An "indicative" start date for a staged return has been set for November 15 – which could see students attending on different days to reduce the numbers of students in the classroom at one time.

“I acknowledge restrictions are challenging on wellbeing and getting back to school, we want to see that happen as soon as possible,” said Hipkins at Wednesday’s 1pm press conference.

“It’s likely the options [we] explore include students attending on different days, as well as more learning outside.”

The current school term ends on December 17, which would mean school years 1-6 would spend about a month in the classroom before the end of the year.

High schools across Auckland reopened their doors on Tuesday, Hipkins announced year 11 to year 13 students would be given the right to return to prepare for their upcoming NCEA exams.

Exams begin for senior students in November.

Grant McMillan, Principal of James Cook High school in Manurewa, south Auckland, said he expected students to return in stages, seeing a gradual increase from “slightly lower numbers” at the start.

“We understand some students will have families who yet don't think it is safe for them to come back, and others who have other full-time responsibilities, like working or looking after siblings,” he said.

Papatoetoe High School year 13 student Cindy Nguyen said she wasn’t happy at the prospect of school reopening at alert level 3, but “after one day of learning at school it’s made such a big difference”.

“I came to school super nervous, not knowing what's going to happen, but now I feel I could go to school and still feel safe,” said Nguyen.