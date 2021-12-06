South Auckland school spent nearly $9k on principal's farewell party, $4k on gift

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces year 11, 12 and 13 students in alert level 3 areas will be allowed back at school from Tuesday October 26.

A number of Auckland schools have been highlighted in a school audit report which tells of money splurged on lavish leaving presents, parties and travel.

Two other schools claimed the Covid-19 wage subsidy when they were not entitled to, the report, from the Office of the Auditor-General, found.

The board of Papatoetoe North School in south Auckland was singled out for forking out thousands for a leaving gift and party for its principal.

About $4300 was spent on “several hardware items” given as leaving gifts, with a further $8695 spent on a farewell shindig.

Further spending included the board gifting $1000 each to two other leaving staff members, and spending more than $2000 on a function for a former teacher.

The auditor said money spent on gifts and leaving parties should be “moderate and conservative, and appropriate to the occasion” and deemed the issue “sensitive expenditure”, meaning spending that could be seen as giving private benefit to staff in addition to the business.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff A number of Auckland schools were highlighted in the annual report from the Office of the Auditor-General. (File photo)

The board of trustees has been contacted for further comment.

The report also highlighted Manurewa West School, also in south Auckland, for its spending, with auditors particularly concerned about money funnelled into an overseas trip.

The school’s board had paid for the principal’s wife to travel with him on a work conference trip to Singapore. The principal later reimbursed the board for his wife’s expenses.

Auditors also drew attention to a number of grants the board had paid to the principal in 2017 and 2018, which hadn’t been approved by the Ministry of Education.

Ponsonby Primary school had to repay more than $49,000 after claiming a Covid wage subsidy it wasn't entitled to, while Lindisfarne College in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay, incorrectly claimed over $123,000.

Both hadn’t met the subsidy criteria which said a school’s total revenue must have reduced by at least 30 percent, compared with the same time the previous year, to be eligible for a payout.

According to the audit report, Sacred Heart College, near Wai O Taiki Bay in Auckland, had resolved its longstanding issues surrounding conflicts of interest.

They had arisen in the audit for nine consecutive years, until 2018.

Stuff-co-nz Sacred Heart College in Auckland had longstanding issues around conflicts of interest, but those had since been resolved, the audit found.

The issues centred around the close relationship between the school, its proprietor, and the Sacred Heart Development Foundation, who all had board members in common, and how the principal received money from the foundation.

Elsewhere, the report highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on the number of international students in New Zealand.

“We expected the revenue from international students to reduce when New Zealand closed its borders because of Covid-19,” it said.

“However, many schools retained their international students, and the total revenue schools received from international students reduced by only $40 million”, or just 26 percent.

The report said the impact of Covid-19 on individual schools varied, with almost 80 percent recording a reduced surplus from international student revenue, but 105 of 484 schools making a higher surplus than the previous year from retaining their international students.