Academy paving the way for Pacific community's education dreams

A programme educating and empowering Pasifika teenagers in science, maths, engineering and technology subjects is seeing its students thrive.

The Amanaki Stem Academy in Manawatū caters for Pasifika students working in stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, offering mentoring, tutoring and exam preparation.

The programme, which became a registered charity in 2017, started 15 years ago around the kitchen table of Ashhurst couple Viliami​ Teumohenga​ and Tanya Koro, who were teaching their three children.

It proved immensely popular and has grown to more than 60 students involved and a long wait list.

Amanaki chairwoman Lili Kato said Amanaki was one of the only academies in the country for Pasifika students and it had a 100 per cent pass rate in its senior students, compared with the national rate of 75 per cent, and more than 85 per cent of their students gained merit or excellence.

She said for a small academy, it was breaking barriers and paving a way to increase the dreams and aspirations of the Pacific community.

“Part of their success is the commitment from the parents, they don’t have a lot, but they have a lot of love, which the ASA culture has instilled.”

Teumohenga and Koro started when their daughter, who is now 23, was primary age and once she started having success, other people wanted help for their children.

Koro said it was rare at the time to see a Pasifika student getting prizes at school and the programme grew organically because it was something the Pacific community needed.

The academy moved to hall at Bill Brown Park in Palmerston North, but outgrew that, so is looking to find its own space.

Much of its work this year was done on Zoom due to Covid-19, but used the Reformed Church of Palmerston North for NCEA exam study.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Viliami Teumohenga, left, and his wife Tanya Koro founded the Amanaki STEM Academy in their home with students around their kitchen table.

Teumohenga has a bachelor of computer science degree and has studied other subjects to help the students. They also have tutors from high schools, Massey University and academy alumni.

Kato said those original students went on to succeed in stem subjects.

“And that’s significant because Pacific Island students don’t do very well in stem subjects. We’re quite low performing across the board.”

Eight year 13 students took part this year and 80 per cent of them were awarded university scholarships.

From the time the programme formally started in 2017, its students have been awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships.

Eighty-four per cent of the students go on to tertiary education, enrolled in stem subjects.

Koro said the programme’s culture was one of its most important things, with active parents and students treating each other like siblings.

She said it needed long-term funding to continue to serve the community.

Palmerston North Girls’ High School student Grace Fakahau, 18, has been going to the academy for the past three years.

“I found it pretty effective, I think overall there’s a lack of Pasifika representation in stem subjects and stem careers.”

She said the academy encouraged her and other Pasifika people to be themselves when working in those subjects, and gave them more opportunities.

Lawrence Leung Wai​, 18, from Palmerston North Boys’ High School said the academy was a comfortable space to study with his peers.

It had helped with his studies and he would consider pursuing stem subjects in the future.