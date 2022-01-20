Vandals raid kindergarten's koha kai station, throw beans on the walls

“They just don’t understand it’s here for needy people.” The Rainbow Corner Early Learning Centre’s Mana in Mahi Kaiako Sonya Gilmour said the vandalism of their koha kai station – the second in a month – was unacceptable.

Staff at a Blenheim kindergarten have been left reeling after vandals ransacked the koha kai station and left the children’s area strewn with wasted food and rubbish for the second time in a month.

The latest incident at the Rainbow Corner Early Learning Centre in Mayfield last weekend saw the contents of tins of donated food, drinks, milk and sauces smeared over the nursery’s exterior walls, leaving staff wondering whether to close the popular station that was established to help those in need.

Teacher Aimee Owles helps to manage the koha kai kiosk at the school and was not impressed following the latest attack.

“It isn’t the first time this has happened. They took the food and threw baked beans and tomatoes up onto the roof, under the eaves and placed a basket in the driveway that was hit by a car,” Owles said.

Owles said the rubbish and empty tins that littered the playground afterwards posed health and safety issues for the children.

“Thankfully, we do safety checks of the grounds in the morning, but the razor sharp edges of the empty cans can become a danger to the kids,” Owles said.

Centre manager Deb Fisher said it would be sad to close the station as it had proved extremely popular with the community.

“I’d hate to stop it, but it’s certainly something we need to look at if it has potential to damage the school,” Fisher said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The koha kai station was set up to help the community, but doubts remain whether the service will continue after the latest attack.

Fisher said the school saw a need for the station in the community and set it up with help from the charitable wing of Rainbow Corner Early Learning Centres last September.

“It’s still incredibly popular, and it is needed here. We’ve been getting so many different donations, it’s been great. We get boxes of fruit donated from local orchards and have had to set up a second station for the amount of clothes, books and toys we receive, but it will be a great shame if we have to close it,” Fisher said.

Unfortunately, the centre did not have CCTV coverage of the grounds to help identify those responsible and Fisher said she was unsure about reporting the incidents to the police as she felt little could be done.

In the meantime, Fisher said her and her staff would be sitting down to discuss the future of the stations.

“The koha kai station is there for the community. It will be sad to stop it but there’s always somebody out there who wants to spoil it for everyone else.”