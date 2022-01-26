Covid-19: Omicron fears boost new online school roll, attracts 200 teacher applicants

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces. (Video first published on October 11, 2021)

A school offering solely online teaching says it has seen a surge in enrolment amid uncertainty about a future with Omicron.

Last week, academic advisor Alwyn Poole was hoping to reach 100 students, but now he believes the roll will “well exceed” 200 students when school starts next week.

“Since the announcement about shifting to red light, we have been getting 50 enquiries a day,” he said.

Poole said the new online school, named MHA Connected, was an attractive option for families and students wanting a predictable year.

“Today we have Omicron, but what’s going to be next? We can say that no matter what happens this year, our school will not be disrupted.”

Supplied Doctors say children are less likely to get Covid-19 and when they do, symptoms tend to be milder. (File photo)

He said some parents were also concerned about their children being exposed to Covid-19 at school if widespread transmission in the community occurs.

Paediatricians have said the Covid risk to children is “low”, and those who do fall ill generally experience less severe symptoms compared to adults, with most asymptomatic or a mild sickness.

The school is a digital extension of Auckland’s Mt Hobson Academy but at its current uptake rate, it will more than double the bricks and mortar operation in size.

MHA Connected does not require teachers to be vaccinated and has benefited from a wave of teachers who sought employment after losing jobs when the vaccine mandate came in.

Karina Abadia/Stuff Alwyn Poole, of Villa Trust Education, has been advocating for alternative schooling options for decades.

Poole said the surge in interest from teachers allowed the school to choose from “top talent”, including two former principals.

More than 200 teachers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, applied for 18 positions.

Poole said he was now expecting to double his staff due to the level of interest from families and students.

He said the online nature of the school also allowed teachers anywhere in the world to join. “We have a ballet teacher who is currently in Japan.”

Similarly, he said the online school would allow students in geographically isolated areas in New Zealand to access “high quality” learning.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff In addition to the new online school, Villa Education Trust oversees three physical schools in Auckland.

Poole said online classrooms would have one teacher with around 16 children in a “virtual room” with onscreen whiteboards.

“Children will still do all the usual things, like passing notes in class, but they will do it in a virtual environment.”

Families will primarily be responsible for leading their children in sport and exercise, but some physical educational will take place with instruction over screen.

Poole also hopes to organise “meet up groups” among students around the country for sport.

At $8000 a year, he said the school fee was “very reasonable” compared to other private schools which might charge three times more.

Poole said other schools would also be able to tap into MHA’s online programmes in various subjects to fill in gaps. Homeschooled students would also be among those that stood to benefit, he said.

MHA Connected is run by Villa Education Trust which also runs Mt Hobson Academy and has oversight over South Auckland Middle School and West Auckland Middle School.